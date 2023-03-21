Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

By Karla Sinclair
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Leanne Dalgarno. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Leanne Dalgarno. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

A mum-of-five from Peterhead has opened a new smoothie and juice bar in the town centre known as Juiced.

Leanne Dalgarno, 35, received the keys to her new Broad Street business premises on Sunday January 1 and welcomed customers this month.

The space was kitted out with an eye-catching graffiti wall as the main feature during the refurbishment, and it offers an enticing range of not only smoothies and juices but also smoothie bowls, milkshakes, health shots, frappes, and more.

If you fancy a smoothie and reside in or plan on passing Peterhead, then Juiced has got you covered. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Juiced currently boasts a team of two, including Leanne and Kara Dubniak. However, Leanne is in the process of taking on 16-year-old Maddison and her eldest son Thomas, 15, to help during busy periods.

Come full circle

The Peterhead local went on to admit to not having “much background with food and drink”. With that being said, she has already run a smoothie bar in the past.

“I was doing beauty mostly,” Leanne added.

“Then, eight years ago, I opened a milkshake and smoothie shop thinking smoothies would be more popular but everyone just wanted milkshakes mostly.

Kara assists Leanne in the shop. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I ended up having to close that shop as I already had two kids and then fell pregnant one after the other and it was all too much.

“I did cleaning and worked at the [Peterhead] hospital as a health care support worker for a bit but the hours didn’t really suit my family as I have now got five boys.”

Other than Thomas, Leanne is also mum to Daniel, 13, Lewis, eight, Connor, seven, and three-year-old Emlyn.

A range of smoothie bowl ingredients. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I wanted to start my own business again,” she said. “The juice bar idea was really because I kept craving smoothies and thought there’s nothing like that here in Peterhead.

“The kids and I would make them at home and enjoyed it, so I thought ‘I’ll give it a go’ and open a juice and smoothie bar.”

The menu at Juiced

Leanne had been searching for a space to set up shop for several weeks before deciding on the current Juiced location.

She said: “Every time I saw a shop to let I would see how much the rent was and if the location was good.

“When I saw the sign in the window for this one I just thought it was perfect.”

Smoothie bowls are sure to be popular menu items. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Watermelon melt, berry blast, passion punch, blueberry muffin, coconut clouds, and bloody Mary are among the smoothie options available at Juiced. However, customers can build their own too.

A medium costs £3.90 while a large costs £4.20.

As for health smoothies, which are targeted at wellbeing concerns, these are priced at £4 for a regular and £4.50 for a large. Their names range from hangover cure and healthy breakfast to energy boost.

A closer look at the menu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Smoothie bowls – priced at £4.95 – yoghurt pots, juices, and shots are also available.

“There’s a variety of smoothies to suit everyone’s taste,” the owner added.

“We’ve got health smoothies that are targeted at certain things like skin or energy, then there are smoothies that are just full of flavour.

“We also do smoothie bowls, frappes, milkshakes, and healthy shots. I would recommend the passion punch smoothie, it’s full of flavour, and an energy shot.”

‘I’m excited for summer’

Juiced is currently open from 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays.

However, the summer season may see the smoothie and juice bar open on Sundays as well.

Leanne said: “I’m excited for summer when smoothies are more enjoyable, and to add more things to the menu.

Leanne next to the vibrant graffiti wall. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“I’ve got a few ideas already but I need to see how this goes first. It’s good seeing people enjoying healthier food, especially the kids.

“It’s been quite busy. We are still trying to get into the flow of things and I’m learning a lot as I go along.

“I’ve had a lot of people saying they like it and a lot of people have returned so it’s a good start.”

