Highland League player of the year Grady McGrath looking to better last season as champions Brechin City start against Formartine

Grady McGrath is aiming to better his stunning first season in the Breedon Highland League as champions Brechin City start their title defence against Formartine United.

Last term the Hedgemen striker netted 35 goals in all competitions to finish as north football’s top scorer.

The 21-year-old also scooped the Highland League’s player of the year and young player of the year awards.

Ahead of facing Formartine at Glebe Park this afternoon, McGrath said: “We’ve got a strong squad again this season.

“We’ve brought new boys in, but I think a lot of us that are still here have improved from last season, myself included.

“Those of us that were already here have kicked on again. We’ve got quite a young team and I think there’s still more improvement to come.

“For me it’s been getting used to playing in what is quite a physical league and being able to cope with that, as well as being a bit more streetwise.

“I’ve been looking for that general improvement which can hopefully lead to another successful season and maybe even beating last season’s tally.

“The plan is always to try to improve and try to score more goals. I haven’t got a specific target in my head other than trying to beat last season’s total.

“Obviously that won’t be easy, but I think, with the talent we’ve got in the team, I’ll get plenty chances and it’ll be up to me to put the ball in the net.

“It’s got to be our aim to try to win the league again, I think we’ve got the squad capable and hopefully we can make a good start.”

Rodger ready for tough start

Meanwhile, Formartine midfielder Graeme Rodger is excited about the challenge of facing the defending champions on the opening day of the campaign.

The Pitmedden side were the only team to defeat Brechin in the league last season.

Having finished fourth, midfielder Rodger is aiming to make improvements again this term.

The 31-year-old added: “It couldn’t be any tougher a start playing the champions away from home.

“But we’ll do our best and hopefully that gives us the opportunity to come away with a positive result.

“These are games you want to play in. We know it won’t be easy, but we’ll do what we can to try to get a result.

“We won’t be putting any massive pressure on ourselves this season, but we’ll be looking to improve a bit on last season.

“I think that’s always what you want to see is a bit of improvement from the previous season.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Jamie Beagrie is offshore and misses Fraserburgh’s opener against Lossiemouth at Bellslea.

Niall Kennedy is suspended for the Coasters with Ryan O’Halloran and Michael Weir injured.

Matthew Wallace faces a fitness test ahead of Banks o’ Dee’s clash with Wick at Spain Park.

The Scorries are set to hand debuts to Owen Harrold, Rob McLean, Marc Coghill and Gary Pullen, but Kyle Henderson and James Mackay are unavailable.

Nairn County tackle Brora Rangers at Station Park, but do so without Andrew Greig and Fraser Dingwall, who are sidelined by knee and ankle problems.

James Wallace and Josh Meekings are absent for the Cattachs.

Rothes face Huntly at Mackessack Park with Charlie MacDonald, Iain Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Greg Morrison and Aidan Wilson missing.

The Black and Golds are minus Kyle Dalling and Zander Jack through injury and Ross Still because of suspension.

However, they are boosted by defender Alex Thoirs signing a contract extension until the summer of 2025.

Deveronvale meet Keith at Princess Royal Park.

Stewart Hutcheon is out for Maroons, with Kieran Yeats doubtful.

Forres Mechanics – who have sold Ben Barron to Elgin, but secured Dylan Lawrence on loan from the Black and Whites until January – are missing Lee Fraser and Callum Johnston for Strathspey Thistle’s visit to Mosset Park

The Grantown Jags could hand starts to a host of new signings, including Owen Loveland, who has returned from Elgin City for another loan stint, but Liam Grant, Cairns Giles and Daniel Whitehorn miss out on the season-opener.