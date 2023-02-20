Delight as Peterhead Prison Museum café prepares to return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The popular café at Peterhead Prison Museum will soon be back in operation after it was forced shut due to soaring energy bills.

Staff at the museum were “delighted” to announce they have now secured a company to run their internal hospitality venue, with doors expected to open in April.

While they couldn’t reveal too much detail about the reopening, they shared the news on Facebook, saying the service will be provided by the Seaview Hotel in Boddam.

The museum’s café, which was used for buffets and meetings, closed in January after energy bills increased by 300% within four months.

Five members of staff were made redundant – meaning an additional exhibition space, known as the Governor’s Office, also had to shut.

Staff then launched a membership scheme to drive up support in effort to keep the charity running, which requires around £150,000 a year.

They have now shared the good news on social media, saying: “We are delighted to announce the hospitality arm of the museum will re-open in April provided by the amazing Seaview Hotel in Boddam.

“More details to follow in March, but meantime work is under way to further develop a new concept and experience for all to enjoy.”