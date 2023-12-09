Raise a glass to Banchory brothers behind The Strong Water Co

Mungo and Guy Finlayson have made quite the name for themselves in the north-east food and drink industry over the years.

The brothers started a series of well-loved events celebrating local fare – including Banchory Beer Festival, Inverurie Beer Festival, and a travelling gin festival which they took to Glasgow, Edinburgh and London.

Impressive, right?

But it doesn’t stop there.

The success of these events heavily influenced the opening of their own Banchory bottle shop, known as The Strong Water Co.

Festivals made Mungo and Guy realise ‘people in the area have an interest in quality food and drink’

Mungo, 34, travelled for a few years in the tourism industry abroad after leaving school.

On his return home, he and Guy set out to launch the festivals.

“Running the festivals locally made us realise people in the area have an interest in trying new and quality food and drink,” says Mungo.

“My brother Guy worked in the previous bottle shop in Banchory and people often asked when he was going to open his own shop.

“Therefore when the opportunity came along, we jumped at the chance.”

The Strong Water Co opened its doors in November 2019, and the brothers run the business day-to-day. This excludes busy periods where they are assisted in the shop.

The gin-credible range to expect inside The Strong Water Co

The shop – located on High Street – stocks a wide range of wines from all over the world, a large collection of whiskies, and beers and spirits that are produced locally.

This includes their own spirit, Banchory Gin.

There are various nibbles including cheese, oatcakes and olives, too.

Mungo, who lives in Banchory, says the latter has proved the most popular product to date.

“Independently sourced whisky, local gins, wines from family-owned vineyards and English fizz always go down well too,” he added.

The Strong Water Co is currently open from noon to 6pm on Mondays, 10am to 6pm Tuesday to Saturday, and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

All you need to know about Banchory Gin, which is sold in milk bottles

Mungo and Guy are also the minds behind Banchory Gin.

The first batch was launched in December 2022, swiftly followed by batch two and it has been “hugely popular”.

“It has been in development for years,” adds Mungo.

“Having run drinks events and working within the industry, we had a huge consumer group trying products constantly showing us what flavour profiles people enjoyed.

“Guy was always tinkering on a recipe and ideas as we went.

“We’ve done single batch gins for festivals and seasonal flavours, but this is a first full-time gin.

“Saying that, the recipe still changes as we go if we come up with other new elements we think people would enjoy.”

Due to Brexit, glass costs and availability, Banchory Gin is sold in milk bottles. This means it can be reused as a vase, jug or, of course, a milk bottle once the gin is consumed.

The gin itself is distilled at Esker Spirits on Kincardine Castle Estate.

Mungo said: “We are really proud of all aspects of the product from its sustainability to the label, which was designed by a friend.

“Some botanicals are picked locally. Others like lemon peel don’t grow well here so come from a little further away. It is distilled and bottled as near to the shop as possible.

“The bottles are also produced and screen printed in Scotland.

“We use no paper on labels and have reusable milk crates for storage. This is to make sure we have minimal wastage possible.”

What’s next for the drink connoisseurs?

The Strong Water Co co-directors have loved sourcing products from across Scotland (and the world), and sharing their excitement with customers.

“We have built a strong and supportive customer base with people from all over the country which we are very grateful for,” adds Mungo.

“Guy and I have a couple of projects on the burner waiting to see what will come of them.

“Working for ourselves, we’re forever coming up with new ideas. Some are completely terrible, [while] others actually have a bit of distance on them.

“Currently, we’re redesigning the website, and are always on the lookout for new products to bring to our customers. Watch this space!”

