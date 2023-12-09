Where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Laurencekirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink
Food and Drink

Where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Laurencekirk

Gannets, Marykirk Hotel and Alma all feature in my latest roundup. Karla Sinclair reports.
Karla Sinclair
Homemade tray bakes, available at Gannets in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Homemade tray bakes, available at Gannets in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Freshly-made waffles, bagels and pies are just some of the tempting treats you can tuck into in Laurencekirk.

And while the close-knit town may not be exactly flooded with cafes, bars and restaurants, you can expect high-quality food and drinks at the venues I have listed below.

There’s something to suit all tastes, from sandwiches and toasties that are jam-packed with tasty ingredients to a delicious curry or a quick nip.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

We’re starting this listicle off on a high with High Street café Gannets.

The business – run by husband and wife Aaron and Kirsty Neave – serves a range of tasty goodies that are fresh, and locally and responsibly sourced.

Gannets serves breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. Image: Kath Flannery

Yes, I have added Gannets to the breakfast section. Dishes include the big breakfast, wee breakfast, veggie brekkie, a breakfast butty, loaded breakfast bagel, smoothie bowl, and more.

However, you can also stop by for coffee and a cake or a lunch/brunch dish.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Next up, Chez Raphaël is a popular spot for a (strong) coffee.

It also sells a range of traditional French bakes from crepes and waffles to chouquettes and madeleines, so you’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

A freshly-cooked waffle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Open from 7.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 5pm on Mondays, there’s a big window of opportunity to visit.

You may have the chance to catch up owner Emmanuel Lopez, too.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

It may be a (roughly) 12-minute drive from Laurencekirk, but I’d say it’s definitely worth taking a trip to Clatterin Brig Restaurant in the afternoon.

A croissant with smoked salmon, a poached egg and rocket salad. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The menu features everything from Cullen skink, baked potatoes and beef steak pie to chilli beef nachos and stone-baked pizzas.

And yes, there’s a selection of desserts to get stuck into, too, if you have any room left.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Back in Laurencekirk, the town is home to a Charles McHardy Butchers branch, as well.

The family that runs Charles Mchardy has a long history in butchery, which all started in 1935.

Charles McHardy pies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The business has progressed through the years and its portfolio boasts not one or two, but three locations across the north-east in Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Bridge of Don.

Expect baked goods galore and products that you can take home with you to heat up for dinner.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

However, if you’re sticking around and fancy dining out in Laurencekirk, Alma is the place to be.

The award-winning Indian restaurant is renowned for its well-priced dishes and varied menu, which boasts plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Alma is a favoured Laurencekirk food business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In addition to the food, Alma also has a downstairs bar where customers can enjoy a drink or two.

Drinks

8pm to late

You can also enjoy a nip at Markykirk Hotel, the final business to feature on my list.

Marykirk Hotel. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

It boasts a family-friendly bar where you can choose from a selection of gins, wines, whiskies and beers, as well as soft drinks for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.

Tags

Conversation

More from Food and Drink

The Peartree Bistro is located on Fraserburgh's High Street. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
You'll fall hook, line and sinker for the food at The Peartree Bistro in…
From left, Guy and Mungo Finlayson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Raise a glass to Banchory brothers behind The Strong Water Co
Shot 'n' Rolls serves cinnamon rolls, and hot and cold drinks including milkshakes. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Shot 'n' Roll: We tried 4 cinnamon rolls (and a milkshake) at Trinity Centre…
Mackie's of Scotland chocolate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
10 products by north-east food and drink firms to order and enjoy this Twixmas
Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan on holiday in Oban and Fort William Glen Coe
'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here' favourites Colin and Justin give top marks…
Wiktor Lemanski has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer…
Step inside Huntly's The Club Room. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
First look: Huntly's The Club Room to open after 'major six-month refurb'
Allison Stewart of Cakes by Alli-Baba. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Do you agree that family-friendly pub grub would improve the Laurencekirk food scene?
Under the Hammer's bar area.
The 7 best pubs in Aberdeen for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint
Alanna Sinclair Nugent. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'Life's too short for what ifs': Ditching 9-5 let 28-year-old Fraserburgh baker open cake…

Conversation