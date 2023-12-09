Where to eat and drink if you’re spending the day in Laurencekirk

Freshly-made waffles, bagels and pies are just some of the tempting treats you can tuck into in Laurencekirk.

And while the close-knit town may not be exactly flooded with cafes, bars and restaurants, you can expect high-quality food and drinks at the venues I have listed below.

There’s something to suit all tastes, from sandwiches and toasties that are jam-packed with tasty ingredients to a delicious curry or a quick nip.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

We’re starting this listicle off on a high with High Street café Gannets.

The business – run by husband and wife Aaron and Kirsty Neave – serves a range of tasty goodies that are fresh, and locally and responsibly sourced.

Yes, I have added Gannets to the breakfast section. Dishes include the big breakfast, wee breakfast, veggie brekkie, a breakfast butty, loaded breakfast bagel, smoothie bowl, and more.

However, you can also stop by for coffee and a cake or a lunch/brunch dish.

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

Next up, Chez Raphaël is a popular spot for a (strong) coffee.

It also sells a range of traditional French bakes from crepes and waffles to chouquettes and madeleines, so you’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Open from 7.30am to 5pm Tuesday to Friday, 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am to 5pm on Mondays, there’s a big window of opportunity to visit.

You may have the chance to catch up owner Emmanuel Lopez, too.

Lunch/brunch

12pm to 3pm

It may be a (roughly) 12-minute drive from Laurencekirk, but I’d say it’s definitely worth taking a trip to Clatterin Brig Restaurant in the afternoon.

The menu features everything from Cullen skink, baked potatoes and beef steak pie to chilli beef nachos and stone-baked pizzas.

And yes, there’s a selection of desserts to get stuck into, too, if you have any room left.

Snack

3pm to 6pm

Back in Laurencekirk, the town is home to a Charles McHardy Butchers branch, as well.

The family that runs Charles Mchardy has a long history in butchery, which all started in 1935.

The business has progressed through the years and its portfolio boasts not one or two, but three locations across the north-east in Laurencekirk, Stonehaven, and Bridge of Don.

Expect baked goods galore and products that you can take home with you to heat up for dinner.

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

However, if you’re sticking around and fancy dining out in Laurencekirk, Alma is the place to be.

The award-winning Indian restaurant is renowned for its well-priced dishes and varied menu, which boasts plenty of vegetarian and gluten-free options.

In addition to the food, Alma also has a downstairs bar where customers can enjoy a drink or two.

Drinks

8pm to late

You can also enjoy a nip at Markykirk Hotel, the final business to feature on my list.

It boasts a family-friendly bar where you can choose from a selection of gins, wines, whiskies and beers, as well as soft drinks for the designated drivers or non-drinkers.