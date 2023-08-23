Would ‘a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory’? Locals share what they want for town’s food and drink scene

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Would ‘a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory’? Locals share what they want for town’s food and drink scene

Family-friendly restaurants and late-night cocktail bars are also in demand.

Charlotte Carter of That Pancake Place in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Charlotte Carter of That Pancake Place in Banchory. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

If you could add one thing to your village, town or city, would the first thing to spring to mind be a Wetherspoons?

Well, one Banchory local suggested just that after the Press and Journal asked what members of the community would do to improve the town’s hospitality offering last week.

What would you like to see added to Banchory’s High Street? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“A Wetherspoons type place would do great in Banchory,” they wrote on the social media post.

While some might scoff at such an idea, it proved a popular comment on our post.

Read on to see what other locals, and local businesses, think Banchory needs for its food and drink scene.

Town locals are also after family-friendly restaurants as 5pm marks curfew for Banchory

The Banchory food and drink scene already boasts a string of successful coffee shops and restaurants.

Ride Coffee House, Buchanan Bistro, Tease Coffee Bar, The Falls of Feugh, Birdhouse Cafe and That Pancake Place are among them.

Ride Coffee House sausage rolls. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For the most part, these venues close between 4pm and 5pm (with the odd exception here and there). For example, The Falls of Feugh is open from 5pm to 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s clear that locals are eager for extended opening hours, or a new business altogether which opens well into the evening.

According to locals, there are limited options in Banchory after 5pm. Image: Shutterstock

“[We need] Family-friendly restaurants and places open after 5pm for chilling (for coffee/tea/ice cream/post-dinner with the kids),” says one reader.

“There’s nowhere to go in the evening other than bars, and even those are on the decline.”

Another wrote: “Somewhere suitable for teens in the evening is desperately needed.”

‘Get real people – Banchory isn’t Aberdeen’

Requests for a chipper restaurant and gin, wine and cocktail bars were also raised, as well as a place to visit “without being surrounded by kids.”

Currently, late-night drinks venues in the town include Scott Skinner’s, The Burnett Arms Hotel and the Restaurant at The Lodge at Banchory Lodge Hotel, to name a few.

“Banchory lacks so much,” added another reader

More drinks venues are in demand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The problem with bars and going out now is that everything is so expensive and almost unaffordable for most, so I have no idea how new places will survive.”

Another said: “Existing establishments are okay, same as anywhere else.

“Problem being, same as anywhere, in autumn and winter not enough people go out to justify cost and running of these establishments.

“Get real people – this isn’t Aberdeen.”

‘Evening business in the hospitality sector feels slow,’ says Ride Coffee House owner, so is there cause for keeping venues open later in the day?

Simon Burnside, who runs Ride Coffee House, is aware that while daytime Banchory is “thriving” – with local farmers’ markets partially to thank – this slows down as the day goes on.

His dog-friendly coffee shop on Station Road is a popular pitstop for cyclists and walkers.

Simon Burnside at Ride Coffee House. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We are lucky – there’s a fantastic range of independent food and drink businesses around Banchory and the surrounding area,” says Simon, from Alford.

“While daytime Banchory is thriving, evening business in the hospitality sector feels slow. It would be nice to see more people out and about after 7pm.”

Banchory Lodge Hotel is open well into the evening. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

He added: “Running an independent hospitality venue, or food and drink retail is very hard work these days.

“But rest assured that independent business will be working much harder and will care much more about your experience than most multi branch operators, so please support them.”

Maybe people aren’t staying out late for other reasons…

Another local businessman that applauds the Banchory food and drink scene is Colin Redman, the director of speciality coffee shop Birdhouse Café and small-batch coffee roaster Long Walk Coffee.

The 40-year-old resides in the town, and his café welcomes roughly 700 to 800 people per week.

Colin Redman. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He believes that more accommodation would benefit the area above all.

It begs the question, are tourists not sticking around in the evening due to a lack of hotels?

Colin said: “Banchory is such a fantastic community, we are very lucky to be able to call it our home.

Nutella and banana pancakes from That Pancake Place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“For me, the one thing that could be improved is the lack of accommodation.

“The town would benefit from a casual camping site near the centre of town. A couple more hotels wouldn’t go a miss either.

“There are hopefully plans to bring some of these in the near future which would be welcomed.”

Banchory has burrito vans, country house hotels and everything in between

Colin went on to say: “Banchory has a pretty diverse food scene, from burgers and burrito vans to country house hotels and everything in between.

“We are lucky to have lots of great small independent businesses here.”

Charlotte Carter, the owner of That Pancake Place, added: “I love the variety that the town offers, from food trucks to our Italian restaurant Mamma Mia, and great coffee shops like Ride, Tease and Birdhouse.”

That Pancake Place serves, you guessed it, buttermilk pancakes with a vast selection of sweet and savoury toppings, as well as in-house baked goods, barista-style coffees and more.

Charlotte opened her café last September. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It has been operating since September 2022.

“Banchory is a friendly and thriving community with a village-style High Street comprising independent shops with an ethos of helping each other,” the 32-year-old said.

“Unfortunately, there a few empty shops on the High Street at the moment but I believe some leases are in negotiation.”

What would you like to see added to Banchory’s High Street? Let us know in the comments section…

More from Food and Drink

La Casa Burrito food trailer in Westhill
Mexican street food trailer to welcome first customers in Westhill
Elena Ionascu runs Da Vinci's Italian Restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Restaurant Week: should nationwide chains be excluded?
Leanne Townsend is on a mission to share the health benefits of foraging.
Wild at heart: The Aberdeenshire forager using nature’s larder for a healthier life 
The Harbour Galley is located on Harbour Place in Whitehills. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: New owners of The Harbour Galley in Whitehills prove they mean business
Andy and Karla tucking into their Wimpy order.
What we made of our first-ever visit to Wimpy in Fraserburgh - and yes,…
Six by Nico Aberdeen restaurant week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Once upon a time, we had a magical night at Six by Nico for…
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
All you need to know about the Elgin Food and Drink Festival this weekend
The Tippling House is a must-try during Aberdeen Restaurant Week. Image: Becca Freestone/DC Thomson
Dine in style and enjoy a taste of class at The Tippling House this…
You can stop by the beer garden from 3pm tomorrow. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
In pictures: Westhill Holiday Inn opening new beer garden after £66,000 refurb
Dishes from Elgin
Who serves the most Instagrammable dishes in Elgin? These 5 businesses do...

Conversation