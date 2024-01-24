Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?

You'll find The Clunie Dining Room and The Flying Stag at The Fife Arms, Gordon's Tearoom and Restaurant, Farquharson's Bar and Kitchen and The Bothy Braemar, to name a few food and drink spots, in the village.

Geva Blackett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Geva Blackett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

It’s no wonder that Braemar is such a huge draw for tourists.

The village is surrounded by mountain and woodland scenery, houses a community run castle, and hosts annual events including The Braemar Gathering and Braemar Creative Arts Festival.

Runners at last year’s Braemar Gathering. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is also situated close to Glenshee, Ballater and Crathie.

But outwith the dates of these events – and when the sun isn’t shining or the school holidays have come and gone – how do local businesses fare?

Glenshee Mountain Resort.
Glenshee Ski Centre is a (roughly) 15-minute drive away from Braemar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Tourists after more eateries, but local opinion differs…

On the food and drink front, you’ll find The Clunie Dining Room and The Flying Stag at The Fife Arms, on Mar Road, Gordon’s Tearoom and Restaurant, Farquharson’s Bar and Kitchen and The Bothy Braemar, to name a few spots, in the village.

But, despite its population (aka permanent residents) standing at less than 1,000, tourists want more.

The Fife Arms is a popular spot in Braemar for food and drink fans. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

On a recent social media post – where I asked what residents and tourists thought of the Braemar food scene – Halina Ann Parsons commented: “As a visitor I absolutely love Braemar and all it has to offer, however I feel it could do with some more evening eateries.

“Very sad that the Braemar Lodge [Hotel] was lost.”

Fellow respondents said similar, with one writing: “I’d love to see more eateries, especially in the evening.”

Sometimes a Co-op sandwich feels like the only option

Another told us: “At busy times, there isn’t enough capacity for the number of folk trying to get food. Short opening hours and days.

Braemar Mews. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Often end up buying sandwiches in the Co-op and we eat them on a bench in the Mews [tourist information centre]. However, we know that this is due to the unavailability of staff for eateries, not a willingness to serve customers.”

I caught up with a former Braemar hospitality business owner, too, who asked to remain anonymous. Their opinion on adding more food and drink options to Braemar couldn’t have been more different.

They said: “Of course people want more food, however in Braemar, [it’s] totally unachievable.”

‘Business dies after The Gathering and does not pick up until late spring,’ says former business owner

“The problem I foresee is that they would all like more restaurants, be it pizza, Italian etc,” they went on to say.

“They can’t see the expense side of it, nor would they frequent them on a regular basis. That is the bottom line!”

The anonymous source owned a local bistro from 2006 to 2015. However, they “realised in the first two years” that it was not sustainable.

“This is the challenge anyone would face, business dies after The Gathering and does not pick up until late spring.

“How could a business be successful? Look at Edinburgh, restaurants [are] shutting on a daily basis.”

Local councillor shares thoughts on Braemar food scene, which could be improved by staff recruitment

Aberdeenshire councillor Geva Blackett has lived in Braemar for more than three decades.

Geva, who represents Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside, mentioned that the area has a staffing issue.

When asked how she would improve its food and drink offering, she said: “I would like to see everyone working together to make sure we have Monday nights covered.

Geva in her Braemar home. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Currently there is very limited choice for visitors – with staff recruitment difficulties.

“Obviously everyone needs two days off a week, but everyone [local restaurants and cafes] doing Monday night is not great.”

Monday dining options include Farquharsons Bar and Kitchen (open from noon to 11pm), The Bothy Braemar (open from 9am to 5.30pm) and The Fife Arms.

A brioche roll from Tarmachan Café. Image: Supplied by Ben Addy

However, Geva – who appeared on BBC One’s MasterChef last spring – had a lot of positive things to say about the Braemar food scene, as well.

“We are starting to have a real diversity of offerings,” she went on to say.

“I think Braemar, Crathie and Ballater are becoming more sophisticated in their offering. Take Tarmachan Café and The Highlanders Bakehouse as examples.”

Residents continue to mourn loss of Braemar Lodge Hotel

A number of villagers witnessed a tragedy in March 2022 when a huge fire broke out at Braemar Lodge Hotel, leaving it destroyed.

“We don’t really have enough places to eat, mainly because the Braemar Lodge fire took out an 80-cover restaurant,” adds the councillor.

Braemar Lodge Hotel. was completely destroyed in the blaze, which broke out in March 2022. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The impact of the Braemar Lodge loss isn’t really understood and unfortunately there has been no indication, almost two years on, as to what might happen on that site.

“[Nevertheless] we have a world class destination and that includes our food and drink.”

Restaurant review: Fill up on quality scran at The Flying Stag at The Fife Arms in Braemar

More from Food and Drink

Windswept Brewing Co managing director Nigel Tiddy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth's Windswept Brewing Co plans to shut next month: 'It's been an amazing adventure'
Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth
Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found
Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in…
Meline-Nancy Paterson. All images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New Aberdeen mum balancing raising 1-year-old with home-based artisan bakery
RGU journalism student/intern Abby and I paid a visit to the new Aberdeen brunch spot earlier today. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Our thoughts on Aberdeen's Resting Brunch Face – including the tattie scone nachos
Olive Alexanders in Aberdeen
'Our hearts are absolutely broken': Aberdeen bistro Olive Alexanders permanently shuts
3
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment
Three cans of Otherworld Brewing beers.
Why Otherworld Brewing is one of Scotland's funkiest modern breweries
Tony Livingstone. All images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Offshore coffee proved too bitter for Huntly saturation diver – so he started making…
Bruschetta from Fraserburgh's Peartree Coffee House and Bistro. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Spending the day in Fraserburgh? Here are its top food and drink spots

Conversation