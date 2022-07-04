VIDEO: Demolition begins at fire-hit Braemar Lodge Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

VIDEO: Demolition begins at fire-hit Braemar Lodge Hotel

By Chris Cromar
July 4, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: July 5, 2022, 6:20 am

Demolition work has begun on a hotel completely destroyed in a fire earlier this year.

Diggers have moved onto the site of the Braemar Lodge Hotel, which went up in flames in March.

Fire investigators revealed at the time they believed a faulty fridge may have sparked the blaze, which left the former Victorian hunting lodge a mere shell.

Much loved by the local community, residents were described as being left “heartbroken and distraught” by the incident.

Braemar Lodge Hotel was destroyed in a fire earlier this year. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

‘Maximum’ of two weeks to complete

Contactors today estimated it will take a “maximum” of two weeks for the hotel to be fully knocked down, with small parts of the building still being visible after the fire.

The cabins within the site are open to potential visitors.

Local business owner, Gareth Guy, who owns the Horn Shop and McLean of Braemar, said it was “good” that the site is in the process of being cleared.

He said: “It is a bit of an eyesore that you see coming into the village, so the fact that it’s starting to be cleaned up is something at least, but what happens afterwards I have no idea, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The demolition of Braemar Lodge Hotel is underway. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

“It was a very nice hotel and it was a very popular hotel, so if it doesn’t get rebuilt then it will be sort of a shame, it was a lovely building as well.”

With the next phase now taking place, people in Braemar are hopeful that this work is the start of replacing the much loved hotel.

Local resident, Wilma McLellan said that the hotel was the “part of the village”, saying “we miss it”, but acknowledged that a replacement “will never be the same”.

‘I just hope we build something in the same design’

David Geddes, who also lives near the former hotel, has high hopes for a potential replacement.

He said: “I just hope we build something in the same design, or a similar design, something in keeping.

“I would just like to see it being a hotel there again, we’re desperately short of accommodation in Braemar now, we’ve lost a lot of guesthouses.”

