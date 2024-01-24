‘Just have fun with it’: Stuart MacBride shares tips for Granite Noir short story hopefuls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Just have fun with it’: Stuart MacBride shares tips for Granite Noir short story hopefuls

The Aberdeen best-selling author offers some insights to budding writers hoping to try their hand at Granite Noir's newly launched short writing competition.

By Lottie Hood
Stuart MacBride at the official opening of the new Waterstones bookshop in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen.
Stuart MacBride offers some tips to budding writers. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Many moments in Stuart MacBride’s childhood were spent either browsing the school library or huddled under the duvet with a torch and a good book.

His love of writing came later in his early 20s when some friends were writing fantasy novels for fun.

Encouraged to give it a go, it was a hobby that sparked a whole new world for the Aberdeen best-selling author.

“It turns out playing God is a lot of fun,” he said.

Stuart MacBride outside of the Sir Duncan Rice Library in Aberdeen.
Stuart MacBride admitted his first attempt at a novel did not go well. Image: Aberdeen Performing Arts

“I decide who lives and dies, I decide everything. I can rearrange Aberdeen to suit my whims if I wish.

“Or come up with completely different cities. That’s very liberating.”

That is not to say his first attempt at a novel was a success. Actually, in his own words, it was really terrible.

But Stuart enjoyed it and with every book, learnt from his mistakes.

And that, he said, is the key for any budding writer.

‘Enjoy the dreadfulness’ of starting out

In honour of Granite Noir’s newly launched short story writing competition, we asked the former festival ambassador to share any advice for those thinking of dabbling in crime fiction.

Speaking from experience, he was quick to ground dreams of being a literary genius on the first try.

Like learning any skill, such as learning the cello, you have to build it up.

Stuart MacBride in Waterstones Aberdeen leaning on a bookshelf.
Stuart MacBride said like anything, you have to work on your writing and learn from the “dreadfulness”. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

First, there are the “horrible squeaking noises”. Then after a lot of work, a rendition of Baa Baa Black Sheep might be recognisable. It takes much longer to attempt Brahms.

Stuart added: “You will get better and better as you go in your practice. It’s exactly the same thing for writing.

“Your first novel will probably be dreadful. That’s fine. Write it, enjoy the dreadfulness, learn from it and do something a bit better next time based on what you’ve just learned.”

While Stuart admitted he used to enjoy having the north-east crime-writing landscape pretty much to himself, he said it is nice to see the culture of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire shine through other authors and festivals like Granite Noir.

He added: “One of the really great things about crime fiction is that it tells the stories of where we’re from.

“We are unique as a people here in the north-east and we have a language of our own, we have a culture. We have a weird relationship with the oil industry and all sorts of other things that are unique to us. So write about it.”

Stuart MacBride at Granite Noir
Stuart MacBride is a former ambassador of Granite Noir. Image: Richard Frew Photography.

Top tips: Learn thriller twists from comedians

In comparison to a 100,000-word novel, completing a short story for the Granite Noir writing competition might sound pretty easy.

Or in Stuart’s words, a burger compared to a three-star Michelin meal-tasting menu.

But really it means the few pages created have to be crammed full with the “best and tastiest” goodness you can offer.

Having a final twist in the sentence at the end which reflects the start of the story is also always a nice feature. Especially if the reader cannot see it coming.

For tips, Stuart suggested watching comedians at work.

He said: “That’s something comedians do an awful lot. You can see comedians do that call back to a joke that happened right at the very start. And they do that as they go through.

“There’s a lot that’s very similar in comedy to short story writing… that building of anticipation, the subverting of expectation, and the punchline, which is usually horrible, in a crime novel, but it’s still a punch line.”

Pictured is author Stuart MacBride officially opening the new Waterstones bookshop in the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen.
Stuart MacBride said writing competitions should be about having fun creating new voices and content. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.<span style="font-size: 16px"> </span>

‘It should always be about love and fun’

However, instead of focusing on the fortune and fame of winning the competition, most of all Stuart encouraged the art of having fun.

“Don’t get caught up in the fact it’s a competition,” he said.

“That’s not the purpose of doing it. The purpose of doing it is to have fun as a writer, and to learn new stuff and to grow as a writer.

“This is a reason for you to sit down in front of your computer, and create a new story. To have fun writing, try a different style, voice, or something new.

“It should always be about love and fun, even when you’re writing about cannibals and dismemberment.”

Closing date Sunday January 28

The Granite Noir short writing competition is open to individuals aged 18 and above.

One entry between 1,500 to 2,000 words per person is allowed and the entry must be in the theme of Granite Noir e.g. crime fiction, thriller or mystery.

All entries must be sent to the email gncomp@aberdeenperformingarts.com by midnight on Sunday January 28. To find out more or to apply, click here.

Granite Noir: Full programme revealed for 2024 Aberdeen crime-writing festival

