Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

Our obsession with our canine companions means dog-friendly venues have become, if not a necessity, a huge boost to our daily lives. It’s so much easier to get out and about if you know your pet pooch can come with you.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

These days there are plenty of places that will welcome your four-legged friends as you enjoy a cuppa and a chat or indulge in some delicious local food.

But which spots will make your hound happiest?

We’ve put together a handy guide to five outstanding dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen.

5 dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

1. Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

With a place in the 2023 Michelin Guide and two AA rosettes for culinary excellence, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is perhaps not somewhere you would expect to allow dogs into its sophisticated setting.

But this fine-dining experience has been welcoming them into the bar area since it opened in the summer of 2022. Just tell them you want to bring your dog when you book and they will assign your table accordingly.

That means on a visit to Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish you can sample its delicious cocktails, savour its outstanding range of wines or take a tipple from the whisky menu all in the company of your pet pooch. Bottoms up.

2. Books and Beans

If it’s some literary stimulation that you’re after while out and about, then Books and Beans could be just the ticket.

Settle into a cosy corner in this charming city centre cafe and enjoy a cuppa and some scrumptious food while browsing its selection of more than 10,000 books across two floors.

There’s a great menu, including toasties, omelettes, homemade soups, burgers, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, pancakes, and salads, with vegan and gluten-free options as well.

So, why not turn the page on a new experience for you and your furry friend at Books and Beans?

3. BrewDog

As a chain, BrewDog is renowned for its dog-friendly attitude (the clue is in the name after all).

The Gallowgate bar goes out of its way to cater for pet pooches and openly encourages you to bring them along whether you’re enjoying a social pint or taking advantage of the DeskDog remote working offer.

It even runs dog birthday parties where, for £6 per pup, you can celebrate your pooch’s special day with party hats, a card, a special dog ice-cream sundae and a £1 donation to dog charity Street Paws.

Add in 28 beer taps, brewery showcases and a menu that includes pies, nachos and a Hero Dog with smoked berliner sausage and BrewDog has enough to get our tails wagging too.

4. Foodstory

Foodstory has always gone its own way with a quirky interior, upcycled furniture and a Monington & Weston piano to add to the atmosphere.

It’s a lively venue that seeks to make sure everyone feels welcome, so it’s perhaps no surprise it’s one of the most dog-friendly establishments around.

The Thistle Street cafe prides itself on tasty coffees and healthy, locally-sourced food for all dietary requirements.

Take a peek at the menu and you’ll find delights such as the House Sourdough Toastie with GFA green pesto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and house nacho cheese.

It uses a lot of organic vegetables and food in its dishes and mostly local cheeses, eggs, chutneys and jams. The soups, hot pots, dips, salads and cakes are all made on site.

That’s why Foodstory should whet the appetite of any dog lover.

5. Parx Cafe

Parx Cafe on Rubislaw Terrace offers great food and a dog-friendly atmosphere in a fantastic location.

Chef Helen Humphrey has put together a delicious range of mouth-watering treats. Breakfast delights include smashed avocado on toast and homemade porridge.

Pop in with your pooch for lunch and you can savour a hot daily special, soups, salads, quiches, paninis and sandwiches.

If it’s cakes you fancy then afternoon teas are served until 4pm.

On a sunny day the terraced area is the perfect spot to soak up some rays. So why not let Parx Cafe be the bright spot in your beloved pet’s day?

As you and your pooch follow your noses (and tastes!) around Aberdeen, make sure to consider public transport and active ways of travel like cycling and walking to get around.

You can find more suggestions on great food spots, fun activities and more things to do in Aberdeen by downloading the Spring into Aberdeen supplement.

Learn more about VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it campaign! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.