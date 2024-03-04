Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Ruff guide: the best dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

We look at some of the city’s best spots to dine out with your canine.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
Dog at door with lead in its mouth.
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.

Our obsession with our canine companions means dog-friendly venues have become, if not a necessity, a huge boost to our daily lives. It’s so much easier to get out and about if you know your pet pooch can come with you.

These days there are plenty of places that will welcome your four-legged friends as you enjoy a cuppa and a chat or indulge in some delicious local food.

But which spots will make your hound happiest?

We’ve put together a handy guide to five outstanding dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen.

5 dog-friendly cafes and restaurants in Aberdeen

1. Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Inside Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish, a dog friendly cafe in Aberdeen
Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish offers one of the best dining experiences in Aberdeen.

With a place in the 2023 Michelin Guide and two AA rosettes for culinary excellence, Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish is perhaps not somewhere you would expect to allow dogs into its sophisticated setting.

But this fine-dining experience has been welcoming them into the bar area since it opened in the summer of 2022. Just tell them you want to bring your dog when you book and they will assign your table accordingly.

That means on a visit to Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish you can sample its delicious cocktails, savour its outstanding range of wines or take a tipple from the whisky menu all in the company of your pet pooch. Bottoms up.

2. Books and Beans

Books and Beans in Aberdeen.
You can pull up a chair with your pooch in Books and Beans.

If it’s some literary stimulation that you’re after while out and about, then Books and Beans could be just the ticket.

Settle into a cosy corner in this charming city centre cafe and enjoy a cuppa and some scrumptious food while browsing its selection of more than 10,000 books across two floors.

There’s a great menu, including toasties, omelettes, homemade soups, burgers, sandwiches, paninis, wraps, pancakes, and salads, with vegan and gluten-free options as well.

So, why not turn the page on a new experience for you and your furry friend at Books and Beans?

3. BrewDog

Chicken bites with a 'mucky pup' dressing.
Everything about BrewDog suggests it’s one of the most dog-friendly spots in Aberdeen.

As a chain, BrewDog is renowned for its dog-friendly attitude (the clue is in the name after all).

The Gallowgate bar goes out of its way to cater for pet pooches and openly encourages you to bring them along whether you’re enjoying a social pint or taking advantage of the DeskDog remote working offer.

It even runs dog birthday parties where, for £6 per pup, you can celebrate your pooch’s special day with party hats, a card, a special dog ice-cream sundae and a £1 donation to dog charity Street Paws.

Add in 28 beer taps, brewery showcases and a menu that includes pies, nachos and a Hero Dog with smoked berliner sausage and BrewDog has enough to get our tails wagging too.

4. Foodstory

The interior of Foodstory.
Foodstory loves to welcome diners with dogs.

Foodstory has always gone its own way with a quirky interior, upcycled furniture and a Monington & Weston piano to add to the atmosphere.

It’s a lively venue that seeks to make sure everyone feels welcome, so it’s perhaps no surprise it’s one of the most dog-friendly establishments around.

The Thistle Street cafe prides itself on tasty coffees and healthy, locally-sourced food for all dietary requirements.

Take a peek at the menu and you’ll find delights such as the House Sourdough Toastie with GFA green pesto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and house nacho cheese.

It uses a lot of organic vegetables and food in its dishes and mostly local cheeses, eggs, chutneys and jams. The soups, hot pots, dips, salads and cakes are all made on site.

That’s why Foodstory should whet the appetite of any dog lover.

5. Parx Cafe

Parx cafe interior, a dog friendly cafe in Aberdeen.
The dog-friendly Parx Cafe is a must-visit in Aberdeen.

Parx Cafe on Rubislaw Terrace offers great food and a dog-friendly atmosphere in a fantastic location.

Chef Helen Humphrey has put together a delicious range of mouth-watering treats. Breakfast delights include smashed avocado on toast and homemade porridge.

Pop in with your pooch for lunch and you can savour a hot daily special, soups, salads, quiches, paninis and sandwiches.

If it’s cakes you fancy then afternoon teas are served until 4pm.

On a sunny day the terraced area is the perfect spot to soak up some rays. So why not let Parx Cafe be the bright spot in your beloved pet’s day?

As you and your pooch follow your noses (and tastes!) around Aberdeen, make sure to consider public transport and active ways of travel like cycling and walking to get around.

You can find more suggestions on great food spots, fun activities and more things to do in Aberdeen by downloading the Spring into Aberdeen supplement.

Learn more about VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it campaign! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

More from Food and Drink

Forres High Street with digestive biscuits in the sky.
Could digestive biscuits form key part of £3.3 million heritage plan for Forres?
Panang red Thai curry at Royal Thai in Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Spoilt for choice as Royal Thai delivers mouth-watering meals
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
'He refuses to retire': 82-year-old Iain Boyd's thriving Ullapool Smokehouse
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
Aberdeen food writer makes Netflix debut on award-winning show 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
Trying out new Turriff food truck JP's Wrap Shack – where dish prices start…
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
GALLERY: 16 pictures from first-ever Taste of Buchan in Peterhead
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
Firemill Pizzas owner going to Italy for Pizza World Championships
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
Midsummer Beer Happening 2024 brings Belgium to Stonehaven thanks to twinning project, tickets on…
Ardnamurchan Distillery
Are we on the verge of M&A for smaller Scotch distilleries?
Visiting a dog-friendly cafe means you won't have to ignore that pleading look as you leave the house.
Victorian Market: The five new food outlets coming in March