Discover what NESCol has to offer at March open day   

North East Scotland College is getting ready to welcome visitors to its Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh campuses this month for its spring open day.

Taking place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday March 16, the open day will give visitors the chance to find out more about NESCol’s portfolio of over 140 full-time courses as well as part-time and distance learning options.

Neil Cowie, principal and chief executive, said: “The open day gives future students a real taste of what it’s like to study with us at NESCol. We have an array of courses spanning 18 different subject areas and we invite the North East community to explore the countless opportunities that college offers.”

What’s on offer?

Visitors will be able to tour the campuses and the impressive facilities on site. These vary depending on location, but include state-of-the-art learning environments such as engineering workshops, hair and beauty salons, fitness suites and science laboratories.

Information will also be available on a range of courses offered by the college to school pupils as part of their school timetable.

Staff and student ambassadors will be on hand to provide information and insight on courses as well as college life.

Applications for full-time courses starting in August are open now and prospective students can use the event to find out more about the application process, funding options, and support available during their studies.

Paving the way to future careers

Many of NESCol’s students use their qualifications and knowledge during their time at college as a direct route into employment. NESCol also has articulation arrangements in place with universities locally and across Scotland. These pathways allow students entry into the second or third year of a degree, following the successful completion of an HNC or HND.

Neil continued: “We work closely with employers and universities to ensure our curriculum and facilities evolve with the skills required by industry. NESCol is an important step for students towards their dream careers.”

A true taste of college life

Neil highlighted that the open day is not just for those considering college as an option, but also for students who have already applied to join NESCol after the summer. He said: “Our aim is for all 20,000 of our students to feel inspired and supported as they embark on the next stage of their learning journey.

“We understand how daunting college can seem to some of our new students, such as school leavers or those who have been out of education for some time. We welcome you to use our open day to explore the campus at your own pace, meet some key contacts and gain reassurance ahead of starting your course.

“There is so much to discover at NESCol. We look forward to meeting the next generation of students and gearing up for what will be another exciting academic year.”

The Open Day will feature a range of hands-on experiences and activities at each campus.

Find out more and register at the NEScol website.