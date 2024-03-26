Why this Argyll brewery is one of Scotland’s Fynest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Why this Argyll brewery is one of Scotland’s Fynest

Fyne Ales have been a Scottish craft beer staple for more than two decades - here's my review of three of their most popular brews.

The three Fyne Ales beers being reviewed in bottles, side by side.
I tried these three classic brews from Fyne Ales — which was best?
By Kieran Beattie

Fyne Ales, based at the northern shores of Loch Fyne south-east of Oban, have a well-deserved place on supermarket shelves and beer taps all across Scotland.

I’ve always enjoyed their stuff, particularly because it’s so widely available, but it wasn’t until a few weeks ago when Fierce Beer boss Dave Grant named the Fyne Ales classic Jarl as one of his third favourite Scottish beer ever that I decided they needed a proper look.

Here’s my review of three classics from their core range you can get from good bottleshops and bigger supermarkets all across the country — including Jarl, so we can see if that Fierce guy really knows his beer or not.

Fyne Ales beer 1: Avalanche pale ale

Avalanche from Fyne Ales poured out into a glass.
Avalanche from Fyne Ales.

Avalanche is the oft-overlooked brother of Jarl, but it’s well worth your time.

It’s the most straight-forward of the bunch I’m reviewing here, but that’s no weakness as it does exactly what it says on the tin: “thirst-quenching”.

Crisp and extremely light-bodied, it’s a great shout for beer lovers who don’t really steer far from lagers and want some liquid refreshment after a massive hike.

Rating: 3.5/5

Fyne Ales beer 2: Highlander Scottish amber

The Highlander amber ale poured out into a glass.
The Highlander amber ale from Fyne Ales.

Established in 2001, Fyne Ales have been a popular brewery with traditionalists for years, and while they do make a lot of great more modern-style brews, their core range still sticks firmly to their roots.

And Highlander is the perfect example of this, a really classic old-school Scottish Amber.

Richly full-bodied and toffee-sweet, it’s like a warming pint of Jamaica Ginger cake, without being too cloying. Ideal for a cold evening.

Rating: 4/5

Fyne Ales beer 3: Jarl session blonde

A bottle of Jarl from Dyne Ales poured out into a glass.
My bottle of Jarl.

The beer, the myth, the legend, Jarl from Fyne Ales is definitely the best of its kind in Scotland in my opinion.

Super full-bodied but jam-packed with lemony, floral flavours, it’s one of the best bang-for-your-buck beers you can buy today at just north of two quid.

What I love about Jarl most is how flavourful it is, despite the low booze level of 3.8% — meaning it’s perfect for long, summer days.

A pint of Jarl next to a beer tap.
A pint of Jarl from Fyne Ales on cask. Image: Fyne Ales

It’s great in bottle,  but if you can find it on cask in a pub (which plenty of good bars routinely do), seek it out.

Rating: 4.5/5

Kieran is a former craft beer barman and publishes his beer column every Tuesday online. You can also read his column in the P&J’s Food and Drink magazine, which you can find inside your Press and Journal newspaper every Saturday.

