Brechin City chairman hits out at Highland League after Buckie Thistle denied pyramid play-off place

Brechin City chairman Kevin Mackie has hit out at the Highland League after champions Buckie Thistle were deemed ineligible to compete in the pyramid play-offs.

The Jags, who pipped Brechin to the title on goal difference, were due to face Lowland League winners East Kilbride at K Park in the first leg of their pyramid play-off tie on Saturday.

But Kilby have been given a bye to face the team who finishes bottom of League Two for a place in the SPFL after Buckie failed to obtain a bronze club licence from the Scottish FA.

Buckie said they were “shocked” by the decision but Brechin chairman Mackie described the matter as “shambolic”.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he said: “I am raging with the Highland League.

“This makes a mockery of the entire pyramid.

“This whole thing is shambolic and the Highland League needs to take a look at itself.

“They would have known that the champions had to be eligible for the play-offs and I am annoyed that they haven’t made sure the champions could meet the criteria required.

“They went out of their way to rearrange Buckie’s outstanding games against Strathspey the other week when they knew that Strathspey had let in 133 goals and were miles below everyone else at the bottom of the league.

“We questioned then how a team going for the title could have two rearranged games against Strathspey when they didn’t have a team and were fielding trialists? Unsurprisingly they won 6-1 and 7-0 and beat us to the title by two goals. How can that be fair?

“I accept that Brechin did all we could to throw the league away this year. But we just spent thousands of pounds getting the bronze licence concluded in preparation for going up for what? What’s the point of having teams playing for a Highland League championship when they know that some of the teams who might win it don’t even want to go up the pyramid? We feel a total sense of injustice over this.”

Jags stunned by decision

A Buckie Thistle statement released on Thursday night said the club were “stunned and devastated” by the decision to deny them a chance to participate in the pyramid play-offs.

It read: “At 5pm today, Buckie Thistle FC received an email from the SPFL, stating that because the club do not comply with the SFA Bronze Licence criteria, and did not apply for a waiver or period of grace in respect of this non-compliance by the deadline of March 31 2024, there will be no play-off tie between Buckie Thistle FC and East Kilbride FC, and East Kilbride will automatically go forward to the Pyramid Play-Off Tie with Club 42.

“However, we can confirm that the club has been in regular contact with the SFA in regard to the Bronze Licence criteria items, and we were in fact asked by the SPFL to ask for a period of grace for four of these items on Tuesday April 23, which we duly did.

“Our Club President Garry Farquhar attended a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday April 24, and we were granted derogations for three items – Floodlights, Safety Officer and Diversity & Inclusion. One item – Medical – has been deferred until May 15, but the club has committed to resolving the matter by May 10.

“It goes without saying that everyone at the club is stunned and devastated by the timing of this decision.

“It’s particularly harsh on the players and management, who put so much hard work into winning the Highland League title, that they don’t get the opportunity to go for promotion.”

Clubs were notified of demands

Meanwhile, Highland League secretary John Campbell said the league had been working with clubs to ensure they were doing everything possible to obtain their bronze licence in time for the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

He told the Press and Journal: “The Highland League is extremely disappointed by the events of today and that the pyramid play-offs have been cancelled.

“All clubs were notified by the SPFL of the criteria for season 2024-25 on October 31 2023.

“The league has had a working group running exploring all aspects of the bronze award.

“As far as we were aware all clubs with a chance of promotion to the SPFL play-offs were following due process.

“The Highland League had a responsibility to put forward a champion club and have done so in the time given.

“Club licensing awards are a matter for each individual club.

“We were notified late today (Thursday) that Buckie Thistle did not meet the criteria for progression into the SPFL, which is a prerequisite for participation in the play-offs.

“The Scottish FA had no choice other than to cancel the play-offs between Buckie Thistle and East Kilbride.

“We would like to pass on our best wishes to East Kilbride on their up and coming play-off against club 42.”