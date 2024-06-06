Visit these 6 places for the best Cullen skink in Moray

Cullen skink is a classic. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of dining out options for anyone after a bowl of the hearty soup in Moray.

It did originate in the region, after all.

Here are the places I would recommend visiting for a mouth-watering Cullen skink in Moray. I’ve also included the cost of the dish at each venue.

The Bonnie Beastie, Forres

Cost: £9 (served with wastle bread)

Nestled in the heart of Forres, The Bonnie Beastie is an ideal place for relaxing, refuelling and enjoying quality food with friends and family.

It takes great pride in serving “traditional, unfussy pub classics [that are] cooked really, really well.”

Address: 3-5 Tolbooth Street, Forres IV36 1PH

The Seafield Arms, Cullen

Cost: £8.95 (served with artisan bread)

At The Seafield Arms, you can choose between two spaces for dining – the Grant Dining Room and Bar 19. However, if you’re after Cullen skink, be sure to choose the latter.

People travel from far and wide to try out the luxurious hotel’s Cullen skink for themselves – for very good reason. I’d encourage you to do the same.

Address: 17-19 Seafield Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4SH

Threaplands Garden Centre, Elgin

Cost: £8.95 (served with white, brown or gluten-free bread or oatcakes)

You can tuck into a bowl of hearty Cullen skink (along with sandwiches and baked potatoes) at Threaplands Garden Centre up until 4pm daily.

If you fancy something to accompany your Cullen skink, you can opt for a half bowl and a sandwich for £11.95.

Address: Threaplands, Lhanbryde IV30 8LN

The Bothy Bistro, Burghead

Cost: £8.50 (served with Bothy oatcakes)

The Bothy Bistro is a hidden gem in the heart of Burghead with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

As well as Cullen skink, the independent restaurant serves daily specials – including vegetarian dishes and locally caught seafood – plus breads and cakes that are made in house, and freshly ground coffee.

Address: 16 Grant Street, Burghead, Elgin IV30 5UE

Rockpool Café, Cullen

Cost: £9.95 (served with granary bread and butter)

On the hunt for a family-friendly café where you can sit back, relax and watch the world go by? Well, Rockpool Café is a spot to consider.

Treat yourself to a cream tea afterwards which includes a freshly-made scone, cream, jam, fresh strawberries and a pot of tea.

Address: 10 The Square, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RR

The Royal Oak Hotel, Cullen

Cost: £8.75 (served with white, wholemeal crusty bread, oatcakes, or gluten-free bread and butter)

The Royal Oak is a traditional family-run hotel, located only a stone’s throw from the beautiful sandy beaches of Cullen Bay.

Its delicious Cullen skink contains Buckie smoked haddock, potatoes and onions. A gluten-free option is also available.

Address: 34 Castle Terrace, Seatown, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4SD