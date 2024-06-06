Visit these 6 places for the best Cullen skink in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Visit these 6 places for the best Cullen skink in Moray

Cullen skink from The Bothy Bistro. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Cullen skink is a classic. Unsurprisingly, there are plenty of dining out options for anyone after a bowl of the hearty soup in Moray.

It did originate in the region, after all.

Here are the places I would recommend visiting for a mouth-watering Cullen skink in Moray. I’ve also included the cost of the dish at each venue.

The Bonnie Beastie, Forres

Cost: £9 (served with wastle bread)

Nestled in the heart of Forres, The Bonnie Beastie is an ideal place for relaxing, refuelling and enjoying quality food with friends and family.

It takes great pride in serving “traditional, unfussy pub classics [that are] cooked really, really well.”

Address: 3-5 Tolbooth Street, Forres IV36 1PH

Interior of The Bonnie Beastie.
The Bonnie Beastie. Image: Supplied by The Bonnie Beastie

The Seafield Arms, Cullen

Cost: £8.95 (served with artisan bread)

At The Seafield Arms, you can choose between two spaces for dining – the Grant Dining Room and Bar 19. However, if you’re after Cullen skink, be sure to choose the latter.

People travel from far and wide to try out the luxurious hotel’s Cullen skink for themselves – for very good reason. I’d encourage you to do the same.

Address: 17-19 Seafield Street, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4SH

Cullen Skink with homemade artisan bread at The Seafield Arms in Moray.
Cullen Skink with homemade artisan bread. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Threaplands Garden Centre, Elgin

Cost: £8.95 (served with white, brown or gluten-free bread or oatcakes)

You can tuck into a bowl of hearty Cullen skink (along with sandwiches and baked potatoes) at Threaplands Garden Centre up until 4pm daily.

If you fancy something to accompany your Cullen skink, you can opt for a half bowl and a sandwich for £11.95.

Address: Threaplands, Lhanbryde IV30 8LN

Interior of Threaplands Garden Centre.
Fancy Cullen skink in Moray? Consider Threaplands Garden Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Bothy Bistro, Burghead

Cost: £8.50 (served with Bothy oatcakes)

The Bothy Bistro is a hidden gem in the heart of Burghead with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

As well as Cullen skink, the independent restaurant serves daily specials – including vegetarian dishes and locally caught seafood – plus breads and cakes that are made in house, and freshly ground coffee.

Address: 16 Grant Street, Burghead, Elgin IV30 5UE

Cullen Skink with crusty Bothy bread at The Bothy Bistro in Moray.
Cullen Skink with crusty Bothy bread. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Rockpool Café, Cullen

Cost: £9.95 (served with granary bread and butter)

On the hunt for a family-friendly café where you can sit back, relax and watch the world go by? Well, Rockpool Café is a spot to consider.

Treat yourself to a cream tea afterwards which includes a freshly-made scone, cream, jam, fresh strawberries and a pot of tea.

Address: 10 The Square, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4RR

Exterior of Rockpool Café, Cullen.
Rockpool Café, Cullen.

The Royal Oak Hotel, Cullen

Cost: £8.75 (served with white, wholemeal crusty bread, oatcakes, or gluten-free bread and butter)

The Royal Oak is a traditional family-run hotel, located only a stone’s throw from the beautiful sandy beaches of Cullen Bay.

Its delicious Cullen skink contains Buckie smoked haddock, potatoes and onions. A gluten-free option is also available.

Address: 34 Castle Terrace, Seatown, Cullen, Buckie AB56 4SD

Cullen skink at Moray's The Royal Oak Hotel.
Find mouth-watering Cullen skink in Moray at The Royal Oak Hotel, Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

