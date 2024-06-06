What to expect from expanded Union Square M&S as bosses plan bumper bakery and extra entrance

Marks and Spencer bosses have lifted the lid on what the new £15 million Union Square shop will offer.

The high street giant is working on an expansion of the unit at the mall, which will coincide with the closure of its flagship city centre branch next year.

Last week, we revealed that an initial £4m building plan to extend into the TK Maxx space next door had been rubber-stamped by council officials.

And now, M&S higher-ups have told the Press and Journal more about what shoppers can expect from the expanded outlet.

The new Union Square venue will effectively double in size.

To be exact, it will go from a 54,000 sq ft to 97,000 sq ft as it takes over the ground and first floors of the unit next door.

That’s the same size as a branch opened at Lakeside in London last year.

How will the new Union Square M&S change?

Bosses say it will come with “improved access”, with a new entrance from the car park leading folk right into the beefed-up food section of the store.

The existing entry, which brings people into the clothing area, will be kept too. An “internal arch” between both areas will be created.

And what of that expanded food area?

Fans of sweet treats will be able to look forward to an “extra large bakery”, with a coffee counter installed for a caffeine boost on the go and a new hot chicken counter.

Meanwhile, the clothing section would have departments like Jaeger and denim.

New lighting would be installed to create a relaxed mood, too.

Fans hungry for information on new Union Square M&S

The update comes after scores of fans gathered around a stand at Taste of Grampian to learn more about the upgraded outlet.

These changes mark the next phase of M&S in Aberdeen, with many sad to see the flagship St Nicholas Street shop go.

The chain came to Aberdeen in 1944, and opened in Union Square in 2009.

