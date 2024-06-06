What to expect from expanded Union Square M&S as bosses plan bumper bakery and extra entrance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What to expect from expanded Union Square M&S as bosses plan bumper bakery and extra entrance

The high street giant is moving forward with a £15m project at the Aberdeen mall.

By Ben Hendry
The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery.
The new Union Square M&S will have a much bigger bakery. Image: Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer bosses have lifted the lid on what the new £15 million Union Square shop will offer.

The high street giant is working on an expansion of the unit at the mall, which will coincide with the closure of its flagship city centre branch next year.

Last week, we revealed that an initial £4m building plan to extend into the TK Maxx space next door had been rubber-stamped by council officials.

M&S will have a bigger and better store at Union Square.
M&S will have a bigger new store at Union Square. Image: M&S

And now, M&S higher-ups have told the Press and Journal more about what shoppers can expect from the expanded outlet.

The new Union Square venue will effectively double in size.

To be exact, it will go from a 54,000 sq ft to 97,000 sq ft as it takes over the ground and first floors of the unit next door.

That’s the same size as a branch opened at Lakeside in London last year.

Have a look around:

How will the new Union Square M&S change?

Bosses say it will come with “improved access”, with a new entrance from the car park leading folk right into the beefed-up food section of the store.

The existing entry, which brings people into the clothing area, will be kept too. An “internal arch” between both areas will be created.

What the food section in the New Union Square M&S could look like, taking inspiration from other stores
This glimpse at a similar store shows what shoppers can expect. Image: M&S
The Peruna clothing section
The clothing section would get a trendy makeover. Image: M&S

And what of that expanded food area?

Fans of sweet treats will be able to look forward to an “extra large bakery”, with a coffee counter installed for a caffeine boost on the go and a new hot chicken counter.

The wine section in an M&S store
Plenty might be pleased to learn that the alcohol section would be spruced up too, much like this one. Image: M&S
How the New Union Square M&S could look
The new Union Square M&S would be on a par with branches in Liverpool and Birmingham. Image: M&S
How the New Union Square M&S could look
Upgraded lighting would be part of the project. Image: M&S

Meanwhile, the clothing section would have departments like Jaeger and denim.

New lighting would be installed to create a relaxed mood, too.

Fans hungry for information on new Union Square M&S

The update comes after scores of fans gathered around a stand at Taste of Grampian to learn more about the upgraded outlet.

Hairy Biker Simon King with some M&S workers and shortbread. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

These changes mark the next phase of M&S in Aberdeen, with many sad to see the flagship St Nicholas Street shop go.

The chain came to Aberdeen in 1944, and opened in Union Square in 2009.

