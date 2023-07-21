From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands – here is the career journey of Alana Shiach, 17

Many people would envy Alana Shiach’s former job. Well, canine lovers that is.

A paw-sitive day was the norm for the Lhanbryde resident, who spent four years surrounded by pooches as a dog walker.

But in August 2022, Alana started a new chapter by joining the front of house team within the Threaplands Garden Centre cafe, near Elgin.

Having recently completed her fifth year at Milnes High School in Fochabers, what does the future hold for the inspiring 17-year-old?

Learning a blend of skillsets at Threaplands

Alana spotted an advert for the position at Threaplands, and she says the role has been fulfilling from the offset.

She is part of a 33-strong cafe team. They prepare freshly-ground coffee and a variety of fresh dishes ranging from soups, salads, hot dogs, wraps and burgers to puddings such as cheesecakes, sundaes and brownies.

“I take orders, payments, seat customers, bring customers their food and drink and make and serve hot and cold drinks, among other things, ” says Alana.

In terms of what she has taken from the experience so far, the list is lengthy.

She went on to say: “I have learned to read and understand checks, grind coffee beans fresh for each order and tray up hot and cold drinks.

“Cappuccinos, lattes, americanos and expressos are among the drinks I make at a fast pace, ensuring the milk is at the correct temperature.

“I really enjoy how each role is very different.

“Some roles involve interacting with customers while others involve interacting and communicating with the kitchen staff.”

Close-knit team

Alana, who enjoys baking and trying out new recipes in her spare time, spoke highly of her fellow staff members.

“I admire how they [the team] always listen to the customers and take their feedback seriously,” Alana added.

“They always give our customers a chance to give their input.

“The way staff are trained is very good, it’s not at all a scary process and it is very welcoming.

“I admire how we have staff meetings where we are given the chance to say how we feel and if there’s anything we’d like to do differently.

“Management are always there to help us, especially if we need extra support in certain parts of our roles.”

‘Buy comfy shoes’

She is looking forward to starting college after summer and aspires to be an accountant one day.

However, Alana has no plans to say farewell to Threaplands and will be working at the cafe during weekends. She is proud to be part of the Moray food and drink scene.

In terms of advice for those looking to start a similar role, she tells people to “try not to take what customers might say to you to heart”.

“Oh, and buy comfy shoes and have patience.”