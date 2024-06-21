The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger van?

Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo welcomes regular customers day in and day out. But for P&J colleague Andy Morton and I, our trip last week was a first.

Located on the town’s March Road, The Heilan Coo officially opened its hatch in January 2021.

This was after owners Andrew and Carol Smith purchased the trailer in Fife in 2018 and “rebuilt it from scratch.”

A lot of hard work has gone into where the couple and their thriving business are today, to say the least.

Right off the bat, Andrew and Carol were a joy and incredibly welcoming. It felt as though I’d known them for years, despite us just meeting – and I’m sure many new customers will have experienced the same great hospitality.

Sun shining, Andy and I were more than ready to get stuck in to what the popular van had to offer.

It’s open from 9am Thursday to Saturday and 10am on Sundays, while last orders are to be made by 2.15pm.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Sweet chilli chicken loaded chips

Andrew recommended the sweet chilli chicken loaded chips, so I made sure to request a portion.

Priced at £7.70, the dish was generous in size and great value for money. There’s a lot to get through for one person, so I’d say it’s without a doubt a sharer.

Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, the chips were a hit.

Despite sitting for a short while in order for our photographer to picture the dish in all its glory, there was no limpness or sogginess – a pet peeve of mine when it comes to fries.

Carol didn’t skimp out on toppings either, which included sliced chicken goujons, cheese, and sweet chilli sauce.

I would have loved a layer of cheese and that sticky sauce through the middle of the portion as well as the top but, again, given its size my opinion may not be popular.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 2: Bull’s Eye burger

The second recommended dish – and one of the most ordered menu items at the Buckie burger van – was the Bull’s Eye burger (£6).

Sandwiched between a lightly toasted white bap were burger patties, bacon rashers, onion rings, Applewood smoked cheese and barbecue sauce.

Each ingredient had a rightful place in the mouth-watering burger, with the cheese boasting a delicate smoky flavour – complementing the sauce – and the onion rings adding some crunch.

We were also big fans of the patties. I’ve said it multiple times and I’ll say it again, but thin patties are far superior to thick ones, in my opinion.

Another thing Andy and I loved about the burger was that it stayed intact. I’m not a messy eater so don’t appreciate a burger that has everything falling out of it left, right and centre.

We were full of praise.

Ratings:

Andy: 4.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Veggie burger

Now for the £4.10 veggie burger.

While there is a fixed menu at The Heilan Coo, Andrew and Carol both emphasised that it is flexible. So, I asked for salad and burger sauce to be included (rather than mayo).

There was chopped lettuce, tomatoes and red onions in the mix that provided sweet, mild and tangy flavours, while the patty had a golden-brown breadcrumb that was deliciously crisp.

The inside of the patty was flavourful too and not by any means grainy, which I’ve found is common among veggie burgers.

And again, all the contents stayed in place. Result.

Ratings:

Andy: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Dish 4: Homemade macaroni cheese

My mum is a macaroni cheese connoisseur and is very picky when it comes to the classic dish. As soon as I arrived home after my Buckie trip, I raved about the £4.50 portion from The Heilan Coo.

The pasta itself was soft while the sauce was gooey, with a stretch that reached from the takeaway box to our mouths. There was also a slight sharpness to it coming from the cheddar cheese.

A coating of mozzarella had been piled on top. It brought the dish to a whole new level.

A drizzling/topping of toasted breadcrumb would have elevated it even more.

Regardless, I’ll definitely be ordering the macaroni cheese again during my next trip to the town. It won’t take any convincing for my mum to join me.

Ratings:

Andy: 3.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

If you’re after great food that comes in hefty portions – as well as good craic – then I’d urge you to try out Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo, based on March Road.

The business’ success is showing no signs of slowing down, with Andrew and Carol recently branching out into bakes too.

Andy and I wish them all the best for the future. They’re a fantastic couple whose achievements deserve to be celebrated.