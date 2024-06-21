The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger van?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger van?

You'll find The Heilan Coo – run by husband and wife Andrew and Carol Smith – on March Road.

Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie.
By Karla Sinclair

Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo welcomes regular customers day in and day out. But for P&J colleague Andy Morton and I, our trip last week was a first.

Located on the town’s March Road, The Heilan Coo officially opened its hatch in January 2021.

Burger van The Heilan Coo on March Road, Buckie.
The Heilan Coo on March Road.

This was after owners Andrew and Carol Smith purchased the trailer in Fife in 2018 and “rebuilt it from scratch.”

A lot of hard work has gone into where the couple and their thriving business are today, to say the least.

Owners Carol and Andrew Smith.
Carol and Andrew Smith.

Right off the bat, Andrew and Carol were a joy and incredibly welcoming. It felt as though I’d known them for years, despite us just meeting – and I’m sure many new customers will have experienced the same great hospitality.

The Heilan Coo logo.
We loved the branding.

Sun shining, Andy and I were more than ready to get stuck in to what the popular van had to offer.

It’s open from 9am Thursday to Saturday and 10am on Sundays, while last orders are to be made by 2.15pm.

Read on to see what dishes we tasted at Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo, and our ratings for each…

Dish 1: Sweet chilli chicken loaded chips

Andrew recommended the sweet chilli chicken loaded chips, so I made sure to request a portion.

Priced at £7.70, the dish was generous in size and great value for money. There’s a lot to get through for one person, so I’d say it’s without a doubt a sharer.

Sweet chilli chicken loaded chips.
Sweet chilli chicken loaded chips.

Soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, the chips were a hit.

Despite sitting for a short while in order for our photographer to picture the dish in all its glory, there was no limpness or sogginess – a pet peeve of mine when it comes to fries.

P&J's Andy Morton and Karla Sinclair try the loaded chips at The Heilan Coo.
Our portion of loaded chips from The Heilan Coo was hefty.

Carol didn’t skimp out on toppings either, which included sliced chicken goujons, cheese, and sweet chilli sauce.

I would have loved a layer of cheese and that sticky sauce through the middle of the portion as well as the top but, again, given its size my opinion may not be popular.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 3.5/5

Dish 2: Bull’s Eye burger

The second recommended dish – and one of the most ordered menu items at the Buckie burger van – was the Bull’s Eye burger (£6).

Sandwiched between a lightly toasted white bap were burger patties, bacon rashers, onion rings, Applewood smoked cheese and barbecue sauce.

The Bull's Eye burger at the Buckie food van.
Our Bull’s Eye burger.

Each ingredient had a rightful place in the mouth-watering burger, with the cheese boasting a delicate smoky flavour – complementing the sauce – and the onion rings adding some crunch.

We were also big fans of the patties. I’ve said it multiple times and I’ll say it again, but thin patties are far superior to thick ones, in my opinion.

The Bull's Eye burger and veggie burger.
A closer look at our Bull’s Eye burger, right, and veggie burger. I’ll get to the veggie option shortly…
Karla and Andy try the burgers.
As you can tell, the pair of us were excited to try this popular menu item…

Another thing Andy and I loved about the burger was that it stayed intact. I’m not a messy eater so don’t appreciate a burger that has everything falling out of it left, right and centre.

We were full of praise.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4.5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

Dish 3: Veggie burger

Now for the £4.10 veggie burger.

While there is a fixed menu at The Heilan Coo, Andrew and Carol both emphasised that it is flexible. So, I asked for salad and burger sauce to be included (rather than mayo).

Four dishes from The Heilan Coo.
Our four dishes from The Heilan Coo.

There was chopped lettuce, tomatoes and red onions in the mix that provided sweet, mild and tangy flavours, while the patty had a golden-brown breadcrumb that was deliciously crisp.

The inside of the patty was flavourful too and not by any means grainy, which I’ve found is common among veggie burgers.

A closer look at the veggie burger.
A closer look at the veggie burger.

And again, all the contents stayed in place. Result.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 4/5
  • Karla: 4/5

Dish 4: Homemade macaroni cheese

My mum is a macaroni cheese connoisseur and is very picky when it comes to the classic dish. As soon as I arrived home after my Buckie trip, I raved about the £4.50 portion from The Heilan Coo.

The homemade macaroni cheese
The homemade macaroni cheese cost us £4.50.

The pasta itself was soft while the sauce was gooey, with a stretch that reached from the takeaway box to our mouths. There was also a slight sharpness to it coming from the cheddar cheese.

A coating of mozzarella had been piled on top. It brought the dish to a whole new level.

Yes, there was a cheese pull. Success.
Andy and Karla try the mac and cheese from the Bucke food van.
It’s a must-try item on the menu.

A drizzling/topping of toasted breadcrumb would have elevated it even more.

Regardless, I’ll definitely be ordering the macaroni cheese again during my next trip to the town. It won’t take any convincing for my mum to join me.

Ratings:

  • Andy: 3.5/5
  • Karla: 4.5/5

If you’re after great food that comes in hefty portions – as well as good craic – then I’d urge you to try out Buckie burger van The Heilan Coo, based on March Road.

The business’ success is showing no signs of slowing down, with Andrew and Carol recently branching out into bakes too.

Andy and I wish them all the best for the future. They’re a fantastic couple whose achievements deserve to be celebrated.

