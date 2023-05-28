The inside scoop on Buckie’s Simpsons Ice Cream (including potential new parlour)

Getting paid to eat ice cream sounds like a sweet deal, right? Well this is just one of the many benefits that comes with Richard Simpson’s current position, which he describes as “a dream job.”

The Buckie local spent more than two decades working in the oil and gas drilling sector, initially in the North Sea before travelling to locations across the globe.

But when travel became increasingly difficult and trips away from his family grew longer, Richard knew something had to change.

It helped that the dad-of-two also had an inner desire to tackle a new career during the coronavirus pandemic. A desire that grew rapidly over time.

The now 44-year-old recalled working in Australia and the Far East when he began exploring different options of which route to take.

From here, the story takes a unique turn.

Simpsons Ice Cream

Around January 2021 Richard spotted that not only was an established business up for sale in his hometown, but it also coincidentally carried his surname.

This business was Simpsons Ice Cream.

“There is no relation between the previous owners and I,” he said.

“However I was well aware of the history of the business from their days on the High Street at the Ice Cream Cabin back in the 90s.

“After much consideration and reflection, I decided to take the plunge, leave my career and immerse myself into Simpsons Ice Cream.”

The business has always been family-run, and supplies a line-up of retail outlets, restaurants, hotels and parlours around the North of Scotland with ice cream and frozen desserts.

All produce is handmade and hand-packaged in traditional equipment at its facility in Buckie, using locally sourced ingredients where possible.

What inspires new flavours?

Speciality ice cream flavours include banana and salted caramel, cookies and cream, whisky, toffee honeycomb, toffee fudge and mint choc crisp.

The business has more than 45 flavours in stock at all times and hundreds of recipes in its catalogue.

Richard says his love of the frozen dessert comes “purely from a consumers’ basis”.

“I’ve always thought of myself as a bit of a connoisseur on good tasting ice cream and I’ve certainly never held back on trying as many as possible,” he adds.

“To now be producing my own and be chief taster at the factory is a little bit of a dream job, to be honest.”

He adds: “Our customers inspire our new flavours more than us.

“We like to ask them exactly what they would like, and they sure do come up with some great concoctions.

“It can be tonka bean one day to Prime energy drink the next, however our experienced staff can always accommodate these requests.”

Continuing a legacy

Richard and his team have received fantastic feedback from customers since taking over the firm roughly two years ago.

“The people of the north-east seem to love their ice cream as much as I do and one thing they demand if they are going to return for more is the highest quality,” says Richard.

This is something that Simpsons Ice Cream has refused to compromise on, despite the past few years proving extremely difficult for the industry.

“It is a firm belief of mine that anyone taking the opportunity to enjoy Simpsons Ice Cream, now and in the future, will always be eating the best ice cream.”

Fans of the business – or those keen to sample their products – are in luck as Simpsons Ice Cream is among the exhibitor line-up at this year’s Taste of Grampian festival.

This is the first time the team are attending the event, which is taking place on Saturday June 3 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

“I will be providing samples of some of our produce and can’t wait to get feedback from the region’s finest foodies, experts and critics,” Richard said.

“We will be launching our new range of ultra premium ice cream, which takes the creamy luxuriousness to a different level. It will be a must try on the day for visitors.”

‘Family businesses are the backbone of the country’

Looking ahead, one of Richard’s key plans is to open an ice cream parlour. Followers can keep up-to-date on all developments via the business’ social media.

He also hopes that his own children may play their part in the business when the time is right for them.

Richard said: “Family businesses are the backbone of the country and I hope Simpsons Ice cream continue to play their part for a long time into the future.”

Tickets to Taste of Grampian are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free.

There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster.

Parking is also free on the day.

For more information visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk