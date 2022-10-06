Husband and wife ‘pour hearts and souls’ into opening Cullen vegan cafe The New Denver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Husband and wife ‘pour hearts and souls’ into opening Cullen vegan cafe The New Denver

By Karla Sinclair
October 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 6:44 pm
Tara and Keith Marshall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Tara and Keith Marshall. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Cafes that are solely vegan are few and far between. In fact, they are scarce in Moray.

“With so many vegan cafes closing down in the last few months, it makes us all the more determined to weather the storm,” says husband and wife Keith and Tara Marshall, from Cullen.

Elgin recently lost its first-ever 100% vegan cafe, Cafe Kombucha, in July due to rising costs.

Homemade onion bhaji burger with mango chutney, mayonnaise and lettuce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Around a one-hour drive to the West, in the Highlands, Inverness vegan restaurant The Alleycat also closed its doors for the final time just weeks before.

It is a tough market to tackle, but Keith and Tara feel they will “make it through this rough patch” on the back of opening their own vegan cafe, The New Denver, in August.

The New Denver

Located in the seaside town of Cullen, The New Denver has been refurbished in a former bakeshop known as the Denver Bakery.

It boasts a team of six and a small, intimate dining room where lunchtime service and bistro nights will be held.

Bistro nights involve guests tucking into a three-course menu and run from 6pm to 8pm on Fridays. They have proved popular and each one has sold out to date.

Inside The New Denver. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The interior is minimalistic. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The dining room capacity is 16, while there are also some exterior tables at the front of the eatery that can seat four people.

Keith and Tara ran two businesses before launching The New Denver.

They included Filly Your Cup, a horsebox converted into a mobile food van that served barista-style coffee and cakes at events around the north-east, and Cullen-based The Loft Coffee House.

Tara said: “We ran The Loft Coffee House for two years.

A baked potato with coleslaw and a side salad. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“The business was very successful, however, there were restrictions on the business imposed by our landlord which prevented us from expanding and making the business profitable.

“Adaptability is key in any business at the moment and this was not possible in the location of The Loft. The new premises [the location of The New Denver] was a godsend as we knew we had an excellent business model with bags of potential.

“This is what leads us to open The New Denver.”

Why a vegan cafe?

Keith and Tara’s family have been vegan for four years.

Despite there being more options available for vegans than ever before, the couple felt the local offering was still limited, hence why they decided to focus on vegan cuisine.

Keith said: “We know it’s not for everyone but are constantly surprised and encouraged by the number of nonvegans who stumble upon us and love what we do.

“We operate as ‘non-scary vegans’ and hope our dishes hold their own in tastiness.”

The entrance to the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The shop counter is where customers can buy goods to take away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The menu includes homemade soup of the day served with crusty bread, toasties – fillings of which include cheddar cheese with red onion, applewood smoked cheese with roast peppers, and garlic mushroom and cheddar cheese melt – burgers and waffles.

However, the majority of dishes available at The New Denver are daily specials. These range from pastries and cakes to baked potatoes.

Not only can the food and drink be enjoyed sitting in, but a takeaway service is also available.

Vegetarian battenburg.

Tara added: “Our daily specials allow us the flexibility to change the menu to customer feedback, seasons, and the weather.

“The ability to trial new dishes is important to us as it keeps things interesting both for us and our customers. There is nothing worse than a stagnant menu.”

‘We’ve poured our hearts and souls into the business’

Despite opening less than two months ago, the community has shown significant support for the new business.

Keith and Tara spent a great deal of time pulling it together, fitting it out, and decorating the interior themselves.

Tara and Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A freshly brewed cappuccino. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Although some of the skirting boards are squint and shelves are a little wonky, we’ve poured our hearts and souls into the business and are extremely proud of the outcome,” says Tara.

“Every small business is having a difficult time at the moment, vegan or not, and it has been hard to see so many like ours struggling.

“Our main goal is to survive the next year and be in a position where we can earn a living for our business.”

Cheese and red onion scones. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The New Denver is currently open from noon to 3pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm on Friday, and noon to 4pm on Sunday. Please be aware that these hours may change in the future.

For more information, visit The New Denver on Facebook.

