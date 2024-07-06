Exclusive: John Daly on ‘special’ Scotland memories, why a senior golfer could win The Open at Troon and his excitement for upcoming trip to Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: John Daly on ‘special’ Scotland memories, why a senior golfer could win The Open at Troon and his excitement for upcoming trip to Aberdeenshire

The big-hitting American is heading to Trump International Links for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.

American John Daly tees off on the second hole on the first day at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in 2023. Image: Shutterstock.
By Danny Law

It is no surprise Scotland remains a special place for John Daly.

The big-hitting American, one of golf’s most colourful characters, enjoyed the greatest moment of his career when he won the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1995.

Daly pipped Italian Costantino Rocca in a play-off to become just the fourth post-war American after Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller and Tom Watson to capture two majors before the age of 30.

The 58-year-old is heading back to Scotland this month to play in the Open at Royal Troon, the Senior Open at Carnoustie and the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links in Aberdeenshire.

Speaking to the Press and Journal from his home in America, Daly said: “I love the fans in Scotland. It has always been a special place to me.

“I love links golf and I just got lucky I had an imagination which suited links golf.

“Now I need to work the ball around the bunkers because I can’t fly over them like I used to.

“I’m excited to see Trump Aberdeen. I’m playing in the tournament because everything Trump does is first class when it comes to golf. His courses are just immaculate.

“I have played Trump Doral, Trump International and Trump Jupiter. I haven’t been to the LA one or Trump Turnberry.

John Daly at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Course.Image: Shutterstock.

“I want to play Turnberry as Tom Watson said it would be one of the best British Opens of all time, if not the best, if they went back there.

“I loved links golf since my first British Open at Muirfield in 1992.

“The following year Payne Stewart, Fred Couples and myself played in the Dunhill Cup at St Andrews (winning the team event for the USA).

“I fell in love with the course and it meant when I went back for the British Open in 1995 I had confidence and good vibes.

“St Andrews became one of my favourite golf courses so I was excited to go back there for the British Open.

“I just love Scottish golf.”

Senior golfer could win Claret Jug

Daly will be one of a plethora of senior golfers teeing up at Royal Troon in this month’s Open championship.

Phil Mickelson won the US PGA Championship in 2021 at the age of 50 – and Daly believes it is possible for a senior golfer to win the Claret Jug in Ayrshire.

He said: “You just have to go into it knowing the younger players will hit it further than you.

“We have been there before so it’s not like we don’t know how to win.

“That is what gives us the confidence to have a shot at it.

“You never know what will happen with the weather and the course.

“The yardages might be perfect for you.

“If you get 72 holes where the yardages are suiting your eye and the shots are there then you always have a chance to win.

“Links golf can work both ways – it is tougher if you aren’t hitting it as far and you are hitting the ball into the wind.

“But if the ball is rolling and you can hit some creative golf shots then that can help close the gap on those who are hitting the ball longer.

“You need to use your imagination to create shots you know you possess which some of these players don’t have.”

John Daly at the 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

But Daly was quick to play down his own chances of another major title – insisting being there for the weekend would be a victory in itself.

He said: “I’m just enjoying my golf right now.

“I have had surgeries on both knees and issues with the shoulders, the elbows, the back…

“It has been tough for the last four or five years but to go over and play is important to me.

“I want to play well and do the best I can.

“I don’t really have any goals.

“It is just nice the fact I am still in the Opens and the British Senior Open.

“To be able to go back over there is great because sooner or later that is going to end.

“I want to relish the opportunities I still have – even if I’m not giving myself a great shot of doing well.

“A great goal would be to make the cut at Troon and play really well at Carnoustie.

“And then hopefully play great in Aberdeen.”

Brooks Koepka, left, and John Daly during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Image: Shutterstock.

Golf thriving despite challenges

The emergence of LIV Golf has changed the landscape of the sport but Daly believes last month’s US Open where Bryson DeChambeau pipped Rory McIlroy to the title is evidence the game remains in a strong place.

He said: “I think golf is in a great place.

“LIV is really doing well and our PGA Tour is doing well.

“Hopefully one day everybody can play on all of the tours.

“I feel like golf is a world game now. It is huge all over the world.

“It would be great if everybody could get along and work something out.

“I think golf is in a great state.”

On the similarities between the big-hitting DeChambeau and himself, Daly added: “Bryson is more scientific. My game has always been more about feel.

“We talk a lot.

“I congratulated him after his US Open win. I loved how he got up-and-down from the bunker at the last.

“I felt bad for Rory but I just love Bryson.

“I played in the Open at St Andrews two years ago when my son Little John caddied for me.

“Bryson gave me the greatest compliment. He said ‘I hope when I’m 56 years old I’ll be swinging like you.’

“The power he has is unbelievable.

“He can chip and putt and get up-and-down when he needs to.

“He is a great guy. He calls me Daddy and Brooks Koepka calls me Uncle.

“I love watching them and we became really good friends. Bryson is a great, great kid.”

Freezing at Murcar

Daly, meanwhile, is relishing his trip to Balmedie to play in the Legends Tour’s flagship event – the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links.

He hopes this visit to the north-east is warmer than when he was in Aberdeen in 2015 for the Paul Lawrie Match Play at Murcar Links.

John Daly with the Claret Jug after winning the 1995 Open. Image: Shutterstock.

He added: “That was fun.

“That course was right by Trump had only just been built.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be fun.

“It was freezing that week. The wind was blowing.

“I think I won my first match and lost my second, I can’t remember.

“I enjoyed it.

“The only thing that really bothers us all is if it’s windy and rainy.

“I can deal with one of them but when the weather is doing both it’s really tough.”

Tickets for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship at Trump International Links are on sale at www.legendstour.com/tickets

 

