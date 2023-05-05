Review: Cullen Beach Burgers provides a feast for all the senses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Cullen Beach Burgers provides a feast for all the senses

Food and drink journalist Karla Sinclair stopped by Cullen Beach Burgers for the first time last month and got stuck in to their offering

A crispy bacon roll and big Angus burger. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
A crispy bacon roll and big Angus burger. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I recently took a solo trip to Cullen. This wasn’t just a spur of the moment gallivant, I’d intended on stopping by for some time with a clear goal in mind.

To visit a particularly popular seaside food van in the fishing village.

The area is undeniably widely known for being the birthplace of Cullen skink.

However, several friends have recommended Cullen Beach Burgers on numerous occasions and I figured it was about time I tried out the food bar operated by family-run outdoor catering firm G&M Whyte.

Cullen beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Although full disclaimer, I have sampled a dish or two from a G&M Whyte van in the past.

The sun was shining when I stopped by, albeit there was a slight haar that brought along a modest breeze with it.

“Some folk just dinna feel ih caul,” joked an older gentleman as he passed with his golden Lab laughing at my T-shirt and shorts combo.

I quickly assured him that I did and that I was regretful of my outfit choice. We both giggled.

The food

Cullen Beach Burgers is easy to spot to say the least. The business essentially operates from within a renovated shipping container that has been given several licks of paint.

The signage and menu are very clear to read and I adored the container’s blue shade. It has a fresh look that draws you in.

There wasn’t a queue when I arrived which I was very pleased about, so I quickly browsed the menu to get my order in before anyone else arrived.

Cullen Beach Burgers. Image: Supplied by Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

I requested the big Angus burger (£8.50), crispy bacon roll (£4.50) and crispy sweet chilli chicken wrap (£7). It wasn’t all for me, but I did try all three dishes which had come recommended, before returning home.

There were tray bakes, hot and cold drinks, a hot dog and Cullen skink on the menu, too.

My order was ready within five minutes and within that time, a short queue of hungry customers had formed. They shared how impressive the scran from Cullen Beach Burgers is with me and it made me even more excited to try it.

After paying for and collecting my food I drove out of the beachside car park up the road to Seatown.

The bacon roll was the first thing I tried. While I think I counted six thick rashers, there could have been more. I was really impressed by the quantity and quality of the meat which was incredibly rich in flavour.

The burger boasted the same fluffy roll and an incredibly tender patty. The slightly crunchy and sweet caramelised onions were a great accompaniment.

The soft bread rolls tore apart with ease. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

Also sandwiched between the bread, which tore apart with ease, were thin steak pieces and a slice of cheddar cheese.

Stupidly, I forgot to add a layer of sauce. There were a number of options on a table positioned by the food bar, so don’t be like me and forget to make use of it. A creamy burger or sriracha sauce would have been an incredible addition.

The wrap, which turned out to be my favourite of the three items, was another hit.

The crispy sweet chilli chicken wrap. Image: Karla Sinclair/DC Thomson

There was the perfect level of sweet and spicy flavours that packed a punch. The battered chicken was crispy on the outside yet juicy on the inside, while a sufficient amount of lettuce brought a nice fresh taste to the dish. It was well seasoned and the soft tortilla wrap kept everything together.

I gave it my all to avoid eating several bites of each menu item. I prevailed and made way for home.

The verdict

It’s been some time since I’ve tucked into dishes from a seaside food vendor that have tasted so great, but Cullen Beach Burgers provided a feast for all the senses.

The van is also ideally located for soaking up some fantastic views of the coastline. I’ll certainly be heading to G&M Whyte’s stall at this year’s Taste of Grampian to get a bite to eat.

Tickets for Scotland’s premier one-day food and drink festival are priced at £15 each plus booking fee and children under 12 go free. There is a booking fee of £1 and a £1 service charge on Ticketmaster. Parking at the venue is also free on the day.

Information

Address: Cullen, Buckie AB56 4SL

T: 01542 870372

W: gandmwhyte.co.uk

Price: £20

