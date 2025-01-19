Review: Forsyth at the Montgomerie restaurant in Inverurie made a Cullen skink convert out of me

The Forsyth @ the Montgomerie in Inverurie might have finally converted me to Cullen skink.

It was one of the dishes my boyfriend, Michael, tried out when we visited for lunch.

And lucky me, I got to try some.

We visited on a chilly Saturday afternoon, navigating Inverurie to find the golf club.

The car park was absolutely packed, and we expected the restaurant to be just as busy.

But it appears most people were out golfing, rather than eating.

We’d clearly missed any lunch rush, but there were a few other customers enjoying a late lunch or drinks in the restaurant.

The interior of the Inverurie Golf Club is somewhat old fashioned, but the view certainly makes up for it.

The staff seated us at a table by the window, with a lovely view out over the frosty grass.

The menu was inviting – with a range of warming dishes like soup, pies, burgers and more to choose from.

We were suitably impressed and happy to be defrosting inside the cosy Inverurie Golf Club.

Creamy perfection in Cullen skink starter

I wasn’t hungry enough for a starter, but we wanted to get a good idea of the menu by trying several dishes.

So Michael chose the Cullen skink (£8), one of his favourite starters.

This came with a crusty roll that had been warmed up, which he appreciated.

I had no desire to try the Cullen skink, which so often lacks any flavour for me.

But he twisted my arm.

I dipped an edge of the crusty roll into the soup, expecting smoky, sour disappointment.

To my surprise and delight, it was delicious.

There was a salty and smoky flavour here but it wasn’t overpowering. The light and creamy consistency was broken up with chunks of tender fish.

I actually went in for another spoon – I think Michael soon regretted letting me have a try.

Disappointing veg but delicious chips at Forsyth @ the Montgomerie

Then we moved onto our mains.

Michael opted for another hearty option on the frosty day we made our visit: the steak and ale pie (£13).

But this was unlike any other steak and ale pie he’d ever had.

For on top of the very tender chunks of diced flank steak, there were also bitesize pieces of beef sausage.

This inclusion went down a treat and added variety to what could otherwise become a predictable dish.

The veg and mash though was pretty basic, and could have been livened up slightly. The pastry could have been a bit more crispy too.

For my main, I went for the Monty’s buffalo chicken and blue cheese burger (£12).

This came topped with two incredibly crunchy onion rings – far better than the soggy offering you get at some pubs and restaurants.

There was a creamy dollop of coleslaw, and a salad with a tasty sharp dressing on the side too.

The skin-on chips were chunky, with a lovely crispy exterior.

The buffalo sauce had a nice heat to it, but I would have liked more blue cheese sauce.

The breaded chicken was quite thin, but considering everything else you get on your plate, it’s worth the price.

Desserts at Inverurie Golf Club: hit or miss?

With some room left – just – for a dessert at Forsyth at the Montgomerie in Inverurie, we had another look through the menu.

I settled on the Chef’s crumble (£6.50), which on our visit was a caramel apple crumble.

This was delicious, and the sweetness from the caramel wasn’t overpowering.

The chunks of apple were soft without being soggy, and the crumble itself was lovely and crunchy.

Michael’s dessert of choice was the raspberry and coconut crème brûlée (£7).

This was served with some shortbread — ideal for dunking.

This had a lovely crunchy topping, allowing for that satisfying spoon crack.

The raspberry flavour in the custard was strong and tart, which paired well with the more subtle coconut.

There was a lovely vanilla aftertaste too.

Verdict:

Forsyth @ the Montgomerie made for a lovely lunch. Though it’s not on the main thoroughfare of Inverurie, it’s worth the drive to reach it.

The staff were friendly and there’s a decent amount of choice on the menu.

There were a few wee things we would have enjoyed more if done differently, but on the whole we thought the food was delicious.

We will definitely be heading back to the Inverurie Golf Course for a meal — and I might even order the Cullen skink myself.

Information:

Address: Inverurie Golf Club, Davah Wood, Blackhall Rd, Inverurie AB51 5JB

Tel: 01467 475354

W: https://www.themontgomerie.co.uk/

Disabled access: Yes, in the downstairs bar area.

Dog-friendly: Yes, in the downstairs bar area.

Price: £53.55

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 3.5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Read our latest restaurant reviews online here, or every Saturday in the food and drink magazine, The Menu.