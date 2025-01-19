From town centre bargains to three-beds under £120k: The cheapest properties in Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From town centre bargains to three-beds under £120k: The cheapest properties in Inverurie

Inverurie is expanding at a rapid rate - but what are the best buys in the town?

Inverurie has some great offers for first time buyers. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Inverurie has some great offers for first time buyers. Image: Prime Property Auctions
By Isaac Buchan

Inverurie is becoming the place to be for many, with scores of new builds popping up and hundreds more houses in the pipeline.

But what are the options for those on a budget, or folk looking to get a foot on the property ladder?

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest homes on offer in and around the town…

What is the cheapest home in Garioch area?

Up first is a flat nearby in Kemnay, if anyone doesn’t mind buying a home a few miles outwith Inverurie itself…

This one-bedroom flat on Kendal Road seems to be the cheapest in Garioch – currently listed for just £72,500.

With scenic views of Bennachie, this property could be the perfect find for a first time buyer.

This one bed flat comes with scenic views of Bennachie. Image: ASPC
This Kemnay flat is the cheapest on the market in the area.
This Kemnay flat is the cheapest on the market in the area. Image: ASPC

Just a stone’s throw away from Bogbeth Park, its location offers a perfect place for those looking for a quaint way of life away from the hustle and bustle.

Town centre bargain could soon be gone

Next up is an Inverurie town centre bargain.

The 12 Falconer Place address is just a few minutes walk from the busy high street, and is on the market for £75,000 – that is £25,000 less than what the home report values it at.

This Falconer Place flat is ready to move into. Image: Prime Property Auctions
This Falconer Place flat is ready to move into. Image: Prime Property Auctions

This one-bedroom flat comes with a large living room and kitchen.

But those interested in this steal may have to act fast…

Solicitors Prime Property Auctions say that this property is set to go under the hammer very soon, which is how it has ended up at just a five-figure price.

Inverurie has some great offers for first time buyers. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Inverurie has some great offers for first time buyers. Image: Prime Property Auctions

Gordon Avenue flat in ‘immaculate’ condition

Another steal can be found on Gordon Avenue, with a property which had its asking price dropped in September…

This two bedroom flat is in “immaculate” condition according to agents Remax City and Shire, and comes with private parking and a communal garden.

This Gordon Avenue flat may not be on the market for much longer. Image: Remax City and Shire
This Gordon Avenue flat is available for under £100,000. Image:
This Gordon Avenue flat is available for under £100,000. Image: Remax City and Shire

The property also benefits from modern electric heating and double glazing.

27 Gordon Avenue is currently on the market for £95,995.

What is the cheapest home in Inverurie?

Just on the outskirts of the town, you will find the cheapest home on the market in Inverurie.

30 Nether Blackhall is a one-bedroom bungalow currently on the market for £130,000 -and is situated right next door to the A96, and Garioch Sports Centre.

This Nether Blackhall home is the cheapest on the market in Inverurie. Image:
This Nether Blackhall home is the cheapest on the market in Inverurie. Image: Northwood
A home with a garden and garage for £130,000 is a steal! Image: Northwood

This property comes with a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a fully fitted kitchen and its own garage and garden.

Agents Northwood say that viewings are “highly recommended to appreciate this home”.

Kemnay three-bed home available at a steal

Back over to nearby Kemnay is where you’ll find what is possibly the best bargain in this list.

You’ll find it hard to come across another three bedroom home at this price. Image: ASPC

9 Morrison Place is a three-bedroom semi-detached home just on the outskirts on the village – and is listed for offers over £110,000.

Although the property would “benefit from a degree of upgrading” according to agents ASPC, it still provides family accommodation across two floors.

Some of the views on offer at Morrison Place. Image: ASPC

This home also comes with a spacious lounge and large garden, with scenic views of the rolling hills which border the village.

Recently renovated flat right next to train station

Next up is a ready to move into flat a stone’s throw away from Inverurie train station.

This Mortimers Lane flat comes with built-in wardrobes. Image: Remax City and Shire

This two-bedroom flat on Mortimers Lane has been “well maintained and recently redecorated”, and is available for the low price of £120,000.

It comes with private parking, built-in wardrobes and spacious entrance hall.

It even comes with a unique fitted kitchen. Image: Remax City and Shire

Two-bedroom home in ‘sought after’ Inverurie hotspot

Last up is an end terrace home in a popular location within the Garioch town.

This two-bedroom home on Westfield Road comes with a newly fitted shower room, a large driveway and a spacious garden.

This Westfield Road home is another bargain in the Garioch town. Image: Purple Bricks

Agents Purple Bricks say that early viewing for this home is “essential” in order to “fully appreciate it and avoid inevitable disappointment”.

The Westfield Road home comes with a spacious living room. Image: Purple Bricks
The Westfield Road home comes with a spacious living room. Image: Purple Bricks

And it would be no surprise if it was gone soon – as it’s listed on the market for just £150,000.

Read more stories from Inverurie:

Conversation