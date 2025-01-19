From town centre bargains to three-beds under £120k: The cheapest properties in Inverurie

Inverurie is becoming the place to be for many, with scores of new builds popping up and hundreds more houses in the pipeline.

But what are the options for those on a budget, or folk looking to get a foot on the property ladder?

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest homes on offer in and around the town…

What is the cheapest home in Garioch area?

Up first is a flat nearby in Kemnay, if anyone doesn’t mind buying a home a few miles outwith Inverurie itself…

This one-bedroom flat on Kendal Road seems to be the cheapest in Garioch – currently listed for just £72,500.

With scenic views of Bennachie, this property could be the perfect find for a first time buyer.

Just a stone’s throw away from Bogbeth Park, its location offers a perfect place for those looking for a quaint way of life away from the hustle and bustle.

Town centre bargain could soon be gone

Next up is an Inverurie town centre bargain.

The 12 Falconer Place address is just a few minutes walk from the busy high street, and is on the market for £75,000 – that is £25,000 less than what the home report values it at.

This one-bedroom flat comes with a large living room and kitchen.

But those interested in this steal may have to act fast…

Solicitors Prime Property Auctions say that this property is set to go under the hammer very soon, which is how it has ended up at just a five-figure price.

Gordon Avenue flat in ‘immaculate’ condition

Another steal can be found on Gordon Avenue, with a property which had its asking price dropped in September…

This two bedroom flat is in “immaculate” condition according to agents Remax City and Shire, and comes with private parking and a communal garden.

The property also benefits from modern electric heating and double glazing.

27 Gordon Avenue is currently on the market for £95,995.

What is the cheapest home in Inverurie?

Just on the outskirts of the town, you will find the cheapest home on the market in Inverurie.

30 Nether Blackhall is a one-bedroom bungalow currently on the market for £130,000 -and is situated right next door to the A96, and Garioch Sports Centre.

This property comes with a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a fully fitted kitchen and its own garage and garden.

Agents Northwood say that viewings are “highly recommended to appreciate this home”.

Kemnay three-bed home available at a steal

Back over to nearby Kemnay is where you’ll find what is possibly the best bargain in this list.

9 Morrison Place is a three-bedroom semi-detached home just on the outskirts on the village – and is listed for offers over £110,000.

Although the property would “benefit from a degree of upgrading” according to agents ASPC, it still provides family accommodation across two floors.

This home also comes with a spacious lounge and large garden, with scenic views of the rolling hills which border the village.

Recently renovated flat right next to train station

Next up is a ready to move into flat a stone’s throw away from Inverurie train station.

This two-bedroom flat on Mortimers Lane has been “well maintained and recently redecorated”, and is available for the low price of £120,000.

It comes with private parking, built-in wardrobes and spacious entrance hall.

Two-bedroom home in ‘sought after’ Inverurie hotspot

Last up is an end terrace home in a popular location within the Garioch town.

This two-bedroom home on Westfield Road comes with a newly fitted shower room, a large driveway and a spacious garden.

Agents Purple Bricks say that early viewing for this home is “essential” in order to “fully appreciate it and avoid inevitable disappointment”.

And it would be no surprise if it was gone soon – as it’s listed on the market for just £150,000.

