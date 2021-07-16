Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

Ban on smoking in cars with kids has ‘significant’ impact on asthma, study shows

By James Wyllie
July 16, 2021, 6:00 am
A new study has examined the ban on smoking in cars with under-18s, and its impact on asthma hospitalisations.
The study found the ban has had a 'significant' benefit, and follows others examining the impact of smoking in cars with kids.

Five years on from a ban on smoking in cars with kids, researchers have found proof it is helping youngsters with asthma.

A study from Glasgow University, also involving experts in Aberdeen and Stirling, has linked the law to a drop in hospital admissions.

Since it came into force in 2016, severe asthma hospitalisations for pre-school kids have fallen around 1.5% every month.

Pre-schoolers affected most

The researchers analysed data for more than 32,000 hospital admissions logged between 2000 and the end of 2018.

This let them work with two years of stats following the introduction of the law, which made it illegal to smoke in a car with anyone under 18 on board.

Lollipop men and women Thomas McDowell, William Low, Mary Duncan and Elaine Dryburgh helped to advertise the new law in 2016. Picture by Julie Howden

Admissions for severe asthma attacks in under-5s fell “significantly” in this period – but figures for the 5-15 age bracket remained relatively steady.

It is thought this is because pre-schoolers typically spend more time around their parents than older children, so were more affected by the change.

Additionally, they found no change in the stats for other respiratory conditions, such as croup and bronchiolitis.

Car smoking worse than others

Studies have shown cigarettes in cars expose passengers to more second-hand smoke than if they were at home or in a public place.

Even with the windows down, this can quickly cause the air quality to fall below World Health Organisation standards.

Globally, it is thought 170,000 youngsters die as a result of second-hand smoke every year.

As many as one in 12 cases of childhood asthma are estimated to be caused by it.

More work needed to tackle ‘deceitful’ industry

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of charity Ash Scotland.
Sheila Duffy, chief executive of charity Ash Scotland.

Sheila Duffy, the chief executive of health charity Ash Scotland, said: “For me, the real value in this law was that it reminded everyone of the health harms of tobacco smoke and the need to protect children’s lungs.

“Scotland has a strong record of tackling tobacco and the deceitful industry behind it, but we’ve made little progress since that legislation was passed in 2016.

“Let’s work to prevent the next generation from starting smoking, something which so many adult smokers regret.”

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Children and young people breathe more quickly than adults.

“Their airways are smaller and still developing which means they breathe in more of the harmful chemicals contained in second-hand smoke.

“We are determined to protect children from the harms caused by smoking and to create a tobacco-free generation by 2034.”

