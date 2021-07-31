Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing Sea air is good for the soul: The benefits of coastal living By Ellie House July 31, 2021, 6:00 am Breath of fresh air: The Wilson family love everything about living next to the coast. Have you ever stared longingly at the waves on the last day of your holiday, and made a desperate plan to relocate? Oh, to live in a house by the sea, and enjoy a life of complete simplicity with only the seabirds and dolphins for company. It all sounds rather romantic, but it turns out there are some real benefits to be had with coastal living. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]