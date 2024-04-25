Cancer drugs help drive AstraZeneca sales sharply higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer drugs help drive AstraZeneca sales sharply higher

By Press Association
AstraZeneca shares lifted on Tuesday (PA)
AstraZeneca revealed soaring sales over the latest quarter as it was boosted by its cancer drugs.

Shares in the Cambridge-based company jumped by 5% in early trading on Thursday as shareholders welcomed the performance.

The pharmaceutical giant revealed that total revenues jumped by 19% to 12.68 billion US dollars (£10.1 billion) for the first quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of the company, said it “had a very strong start in 2024”.

It reported an 18% increase from product sales, spurred by a 26% jump for its oncology division.

AstraZeneca’s cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM) operation also performed well, with 23% growth.

It said this was supported by high demand for its Farxiga drug, used for kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

AstraZeneca also benefited from a 59% jump in sales from its partnered medicine business Alliance.

The company held its revenue guidance for the year as it highlighted a positive pipeline of new drugs and trials.

Mr Soriot added: “Our strong pipeline momentum continued and already this year we announced positive trial results for Imfinzi and Tagrisso that were unprecedented in lung cancer, the data from both of these studies will be presented during the ASCO plenary in June.

“We are also looking forward to seeing the results of several other important trials throughout the year.”

The update comes weeks after the company handed Mr Soriot an £18.7 million pay package despite a backlash from some investors.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “AstraZeneca has passed its first quarter health check with flying colours.

“Its drive to roll out next-generation cancer therapies is powering both revenue growth and clinical success.

“Pascal Soriot may have come under some fire later for his multi-million pay package, but for now there’s little faulting the direction of travel on which he has set AstraZeneca.”