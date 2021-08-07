‘Don’t get carried away with the victory cries just yet’: NHS Grampian health boss warns public ahead of restrictions easing

An NHS Grampian health boss has warned Covid’s risks “have not gone away” ahead of further easing of restrictions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed earlier this week that most Covid-19 legal restrictions in Scotland will be lifted from August 9.

During a briefing at Holyrood, she said the country would start to move “beyond level zero” from next week, as planned.

The changes mean no venues are legally required to close, allowing nightclubs to reopen, as well as the lifting of all social distancing measures and limits on gatherings.

But people can still expect mandatory wearing of face coverings in indoor public places and on public transport.

Even with this major milestone for Scotland, Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian is urging the public to be “careful, cautious, and sensible”.

‘The situation remains fragile’

She said: “The lifting of most legal Covid-19 restrictions was announced this week with a significant note of caution.

“Most of the surveillance indicators that we rely upon point to an improving situation, but we remain in a situation of sustained high community transmission.

“There are many factors at play, and we are unsure what impact the return to school, workplaces, and further easing of restrictions may have.

“It is because of this that the situation remains fragile and consequently, difficult to predict. The risks have not gone away.”

People are also being reminded that the requirement for physical distancing is being removed in most places, but the definition of being a close contact has not.

This means if you are within 2 metres of someone who has tested positive, for longer than 15 minutes, you will be asked to self-isolate and get a PCR test.

What you can do to help reduce risks

With many of us learning to “live with the virus” and hope for widespread immunity, Ms Webb said it has “never been a more important time” to continue basic actions to reduce risks.

To continue to help make difference, you can:

Wear a face mask in crowded situations and settings. Don’t leave home without it.

Take an LFD test before going to places where the risk of transmission is high. This includes visiting vulnerable people, going to crowded places or where ventilation is poor.

Get tested twice a week – you can collect kits from local pharmacies or have them delivered to your home.

Get vaccinated – the most important thing of all to bring about a normal way of life

Wash your hands frequently – it protects you from more than Covid-19

Life beyond Level 0

Ms Webb added: “Is our way of life really defined by numbers? Of course not.

“We have moved on and the announcements this week indicated significant steps towards doing the things we have missed.

“Our continued good progress is dependent upon our response to these changes – don’t get carried away with the victory cries just yet.

“Be careful, cautious, and sensible.”