Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News

Nicola Sturgeon confirms further easing of Covid restrictions in Scotland on August 9

By Ellie Milne
August 3, 2021, 2:08 pm
Is this the end of physical distancing? Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on plans to 'move beyond' Level 0 today
Is this the end of physical distancing? Nicola Sturgeon will update Holyrood on plans to 'move beyond' Level 0 today

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed a further easing of Covid restrictions in Scotland from August 9.

During a briefing at Holyrood today (Tuesday), the first minister said the country would start to move “beyond level 0” from next week as planned.

Ms Sturgeon says this does not mark the end of the pandemic and care and caution will still be required.

From August 9, no venues will be legally required to close.

The decision has been based on the latest case numbers, hospital admissions and the vaccination rollout.

The whole of Scotland moved to Level 0 on July 19 but with some “sensible” modifications made to the original plan due to the spread of the Delta variant.

On June 22, the government revealed the aim to lift all major restrictions on August 9.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The move beyond Level 0 will be a major milestone and it will signal a return to almost complete normality in our day to day lives.”

She was “hopeful” that legal requirements would be lifted but said she would still urge people to remain cautious.

More to follow.

