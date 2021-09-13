What is sepsis? The condition that can kill a healthy adult ‘within hours’

Every hour, around five previously-healthy UK adults will die of sepsis – with the condition claiming more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

Also known as blood poisoning, it occurs when the body’s fight against an infection rapidly “spirals out of control”.

As it does so, it begins harming its own tissue – leading to multiple organ failure, a potential need for amputations and even death, sometimes within just a few hours.

Earlier this year we revealed the number of sepsis cases within NHS Grampian had doubled in just five years – prompting concerns that few are aware of the danger signs.

September 13 marks World Sepsis Day, with charity Sepsis Research Feat aiming to raise awareness of the key symptoms.

Sepsis: What are the symptoms?

High/ low temperature

As the body begins aggressively fighting the infection, you could develop a fever. However, your temperature could drop instead, bringing on dangerous hypothermia.

Uncontrolled shivering

If your temperature does fall as the body tries to cope, you could start shivering – a sign it is trying to warm itself back up.

Confusion

Sepsis can cause difficulty breathing, in turn lowering levels of oxygen in your blood. As a result, it can lead to episodes of confusion.

Passing little urine

If blood pressure is affected, it can prevent it from flowing to your organs properly. In turn, this can lead to organ failure, including the kidneys, which will limit how much urine is produced.

Blotchy or cold limbs

As nutrients in the body struggle to make it to extremities – such as arms, fingers, legs and toes – the tissue there can start to die. Initially, they may look blotchy or blue, but could turn black and require amputation.

Condition ‘seems unthinkable’

Colin Graham, chief operating officer at charity Sepsis Research Feat, said: “This Sepsis Awareness Month, more than any other year, we need to spread the word about this deadly condition.

“It is so important that, after 18 months of living with the Covid pandemic, we all remember that sepsis hasn’t gone away.

“It seems unthinkable that in 2021 there still exists a condition that can kill a previously healthy adult in hours – taking the lives of five people on average every hour in the UK.

“Please get involved in any way you can this Sepsis Awareness Month.”

For more information about the charity visit sepsisresearch.org.uk