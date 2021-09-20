Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Health & Wellbeing

How many people donated organs in Scotland last year?

By James Wyllie
September 20, 2021, 11:45 am
We reveal how many organ donations and transplants took place in Scotland last year.
New figures have revealed how many people donated organs in Scotland last year, with health bosses keen for even more to pledge their support.

Over the next seven days, a range of events are taking place across the country to mark Organ Donation Week.

The rules in Scotland changed almost six months ago, moving from an opt-in system to opting out.

Doctors will check with a deceased’s family before proceeding with any donation, so people are still being encouraged to sign the register and ensure their wishes are carried out.

How many transplants took place last year?

Across Scotland during the 2020/21 year, doctors were able to use the organs of 89 people who died in order to give others another chance at life.

Between them, a total of 293 solid organ transplants were conducted – the category which includes the likes of hearts, livers and lungs.

These figures were down slightly on the 98 donors and 306 transplants logged the year previously.

Meanwhile, 66 living transplants took place between patients – with kidney donations the most common.

Again, however, this number was lower than the 108 and 101 seen in previous years.

Where did the transplants take place?

Unsurprisingly, the health boards with the most patients had the highest numbers of deceased organ donors.

There were 25 in Lothian and 19 in Greater Glasgow, while there were nine in Grampian and six in Highland.

Several other areas, including Tayside and Fife, had fewer than five deceased donors.

The exact numbers cannot be revealed under freedom of information laws to help protect patients’ identities.

For more information on organ donation totals, see our interactive map below:

