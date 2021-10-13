Watch: These yoga poses will help you sleep

If you’re struggling to sleep you’ll probably find you’re tossing and turning in bed for most of the night.

Your mind will no doubt be racing, sometimes thinking about problems it’s too late in the day to solve.

Or maybe you’re lying in your bed just stressed about the fact you can’t nod off knowing how tired and miserable you’ll feel the next day.

It’s a stressful situation to be in, and most people will experience problems with sleep in their lives.

But thankfully there are ways we can help ourselves doze off and get the rest our bodies need.

Aberdeen yoga therapist Rebecca Murray has spoken to us as part of our Wellbeing Wednesday series and recommends helping our nervous system in our bodies relax as part of our daily evening routine.

She says most people who’ve been busy during the day will find their nervous system will still be in overdrive at night.

“They go to bed and they have an inbox of stress that their brain still needs to process,” she said.

“So in the same way that you want to brush your teeth before you go to sleep to get the plaque off, you really want to do something to get the stress off your nervous system so you can sleep.”

Yoga can help both the body and mind unwind and is known for lowering stress levels.

Rebecca, an instructor from Love Yoga studio in Aberdeen, recommends doing these exercises regularly to help your body relax.

