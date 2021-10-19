Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish study finds lifting weights ‘reverses’ fragility in pensioners

By Chloe Irvine
October 19, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2021, 9:25 am
The study found lifting weights can help reverse frailty and other conditions associated with old age.

Lifting weights in later life could be key to reversing some of the signs of old age, Scottish researchers have found.

Just three sessions a week were enough to help some pensioners move out of the “frail” category and increase their walking speed by almost one foot per second.

The Stirling University study was the first of its kind in the UK, with a team of care home residents monitored before and after using specialist equipment.

In most gyms, resistance training machines operate with set increments for adding weight.

But in this study, the 11 participants used tech that started them off with “near zero” resistance, automatically increasing gradually in line with their progress.

What did the study find?

Prof Anna Whittaker led the study looking at how lifting weights can change the effects of old age.
The over-65s, all living at Olivet Christadelphian Care Home in Birmingham, took part in three 30-40 minute sessions per week over a six week period.

It led to a “large improvement” in their frailty – moving them to the “pre-frail” status – and increasing their walking speed by 0.24 metres per second.

They also experienced “clinically important” increases when their balance and ability to get up from a chair was tested.

Additionally, the participants said the exercises were enjoyable and give them a sense of achievement and purpose.

Research gives first-of-their-kind insights

The findings have been published in the Human Kinetics Journal, and could prove “especially important” for millions of people.

Study leader Anna Whittaker said: “We know that physical activity is an effective intervention to improve functional health status.

“However, prior to our study, the effect of resistance training on multidimensional health in frail older adults was unclear.

“For the first time, our research underlines the importance of exercise – particularly resistance training – in later life and its role in helping to reduce and reverse frailty.

“This is especially important when you consider the adverse health outcomes – such as disability and mortality – associated with frailty.”

She added: “In addition to the health benefits identified, feedback from participants indicated that the training was enjoyable, improved social interaction, and provided a sense of achievement and purpose.”

