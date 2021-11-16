DNA testing, fitness classes and 24-hour GPs: Could your bosses be doing more?

An Aberdeen firm says a growing number of companies is offering the likes of DNA testing and “fitness lunches” in a bid to boost employees’ wellbeing.

The past 19 months have highlighted the importance of staff welfare, with many workers unaware of the innovative steps companies can take to help them.

Some of these include personalised wellbeing reports based on a DNA sample, or offering GPs digitally available 24/7.

Staff can receive health reports from DNA test

Anne Lawson, employee benefits consultant at Westhill company Acumen Employee Benefits, says employers have faced a raft of challenges over the last two years.

While they can opt for a traditional approach – offering the likes of financial help or confidential support for stress – there are other avenues worth exploring.

“Your DNA is fixed. That’s what we arrive into this world with. But there are certain markers attached to DNA which are very much attributable to our lifestyle,” she said.

“So, by having a look at your DNA, you get a good understanding of what you are predisposed to.

“Whether it’s vitamin deficiencies or cardiovascular issues. What is it that comes with you that could give you some issues in the future?”

An increasing number of companies has started offering services like this for their employees, encouraging them to take control of their health and identify issues before they could become problematic years down the line.

“Each individual that participates in the programme is provided with a personalised, bespoke report, which is very specific to their own DNA, their own epigenetics.

“It gives them a plan over six months in a year, and gives measurable outcomes.”

‘Fitness lunch’ can boost wellbeing

Amid the pandemic, Anne has found many businesses have gone back to the drawing board to rethink how they look out for their staff.

As home-based and office-based employees can face different stresses and experiences, both groups need varying levels of support.

For some, this has led to the introduction of mid-day workout sessions, or giving staff the ability to pop home for a sandwich.

“Whether that’s something as simple and straightforward as offering a 90-minute fitness lunch, where the team can get out and do a bit of a workout.

“Or they could head home rather than go to the supermarket and buy a pre-packed meal,” she said.

Companies sourcing 24/7 GPs

“Lots of employers are taking on different initiatives,” Anne added.

“And one of the things that we’re looking at is empowering employees to take full control.”

Bosses have even looked at recruiting a GP for their staff, who could be available 24/7 by video call.

Additionally, Anne said the pandemic brought “sharply into focus” the necessity of childcare and eldercare.

“It’s what affects people’s quality of life in the here and now—and how can we support those real needs,” she added.

Employers will have to adapt to protect staff

In a seminar this week, representatives from Acumen Employee Benefits (AEB) and Muhdo Health will discuss some of the ways companies can take better care of their staff.

AEB director Andy Eason said, while helping staff should already be a key part of company practice, the pandemic has “shone a spotlight on different ways to approach helping staff.”

He added: “Now, more than ever, it is hugely important for employers to focus on how they are supporting their employees and if it is effective.

“Employers will need to adapt and ensure they are creating an environment that inspires as well as protects staff.”

To find out more about the online event, taking place at 12.30pm on November 18, click here.