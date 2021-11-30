Marie Curie manager tells of ‘rewarding’ role and appeals for more to join charity’s north-east team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Marie Curie manager tells of ‘rewarding’ role and appeals for more to join charity’s north-east team

By Chloe Irvine
November 30, 2021, 6:00 am

Marie Curie staff made almost 7,000 visits to terminally ill people across the north-east last year – and one nurse has spoken out about her “really rewarding” role.

Clinical nurse manager Ann-Marie Craig has been working with the end-of-life charity for more than a decade and in that time has done “a wee bit of everything”.

While the pandemic posed a “strange time for everybody,” its visiting schedule is back on track.

And now, the organisation is seeking others who may want to consider a fulfilling career in palliative care.

Ann-Marie Craig, senior Marie Curie nurse for Grampian. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Ann-Marie Craig, senior Marie Curie nurse for Grampian. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Rewarding role during a difficult time

Ann-Marie said the role can be incredibly rewarding – knowing you are making a difference for someone very ill, and also giving their loved ones peace of mind.

“You do get job satisfaction knowing that you’re looking after people at a really difficult time,” she explained.

“When somebody has passed away, that’s when people make contact with us.

“People regularly contact me because they want to make a donation and they remember the nurse’s name.

“They will specifically say ‘can you thank Linda’ or whoever because they’ve been there a long time, in the house for nine hours, and you get to know them as well as patients.”

She added: “You haven’t got favourites as such, but there are some people you just instantly get on with or you’ve maybe spent a lot of time with a family member explaining things to them and you’ve got that relationship.”

Search for more Marie Curie nurses in Grampian: ‘The best are those who listen’

There are currently 47 Marie Curie nurses working across Grampian, and charity bosses are on the lookout for more.

Last year they made a collective 6,910 visits throughout the region.

Ann-Marie says they’re looking for people who are “passionate about care” – particularly those who are able to support the family as well as the patient.

“A lot of our healthcare assistants come to us because they’ve got experience in a different area or different places, and found that they enjoy looking after palliative patients,” she said.

“People who are good at listening- the best are those who walk out and realise there might be family dynamics or, if people are really upset, you can support them as well as the patient.”

Care available for anyone with a terminal diagnosis

She also wanted to dispel the misconception that Marie Curie is solely for cancer patients.

Ann-Marie said: “People still think we only support people with cancer, but it could be MND, dementia, renal failure, anything at all that’s a terminal diagnosis.

“Some people come forward and say ‘I’d like a Marie Curie nurse but I haven’t got cancer’ and we have to explain that’s 0kay.

“You don’t have to have cancer to get a nurse.”

Marie Curie nurses care for nearly 39% of NHS Grampian cancer patients.

More health news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]