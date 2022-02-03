Moth cells and tree bark: How does the Novavax Covid vaccine work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Moth cells and tree bark: How does the Novavax Covid vaccine work?

By James Wyllie
February 3, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: February 3, 2022, 5:06 pm
The Novavax Covid vaccine has been approved for UK use -but how does it work?
The Novavax Covid vaccine has been approved for UK use -but how does it work?

The Novavax Covid jab has become the fifth approved for use in the UK, and it works in a completely different way to the others.

Somewhat bizarrely, it involves molecules from a rare tree which only grows in South America, and its creation also involved the immune systems of moths.

More than 430 people from the north-east were part of 50,000 worldwide who took part in a major clinical trials for the jab.

It was found to be 100% effective in preventing “moderate and severe disease” from the coronavirus.

The MHRA has approved it for use in over-18s in the UK under the brand name Nuvaxovid, with 60 million doses pre-ordered.

It works similarly to immunisations for things like flu and whooping cough, and research has shown it could also have fewer side-effects than other Covid jabs.

What makes the Novavax jab different to the others?

There are several types of Covid-19 vaccine which have been approved or are in development.

While they all serve the same purpose – preparing the immune system to fight off the coronavirus – they do so using different methods.

Dr Roy Soiza, who led the Novavax clinical trial in Grampian, explains: “For SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid, the key element is the spike protein.

“This gives the coronavirus its distinctive ‘crown’, or corona.”

Dr Roy Soiza is hopeful the Novavax Covid jab, which was trialled in the north-east, could be approved within days.
Dr Roy Soiza, who led the Novavax Covid vaccine clinical trial in Grampian, explains how it works.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna jabs expose the immune system to these spike proteins by using messenger RNA.

This is a set of instructions delivered to your cells, showing them how to make the proteins themselves.

Once your body is exposed to the spikes it’s made, it starts producing antibodies to combat them.

The Novavax jab uses a similar method, but cuts out this middle step.

Rather than delivering instructions, it goes straight in with the spike protein itself – again prompting the creation of antibodies against it.

Dr Soiza added: “The vaccines all do the same job, but they differ in their manufacturing and mode of working.”

So where do the moths come in?

Cells from moths were used to help grow the spike proteins used in the Novavax jab.

They put the protein-creating genes into an insect virus, then infected moth cells with them so they’d start growing the spikes, ready for collection.

While it sounds like something from a sci-fi blockbuster, this method of vaccine production has been used for some time to combat the likes of flu, Ebola and HPV.

These jabs just contain the proteins, rather than any genetic material from a moth.

And what role do trees play?

Because the contents of the vaccines are so small, they need extra protection when entering the body.

Bee collecting nectar from the flowers of the soapbark tree, which grows in central Chile.
Bee collecting nectar from the flowers of the soapbark tree, which grows in central Chile.

The mRNA vaccines coat them in a fatty substance to keep them intact, while Novavax uses an extract from the rare soapbark tree.

These evergreens only grow in Chile, and contain one of the most sought-after compounds in pharmaceuticals because they help to boost the body’s immune response.

By adding this adjuvant, it means fewer spike proteins are needed to show the body how to break them down and produce antibodies against Covid.

We’ve produced an in-depth guide to all of the Covid vaccines which have been approved for use in the UK, including how each works and a breakdown of the ingredients lists.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal