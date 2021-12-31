Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Want to avoid a hangover on New Year’s Day? Follow this Aberdeen doctor’s top tips

By Ana Da Silva
December 31, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 31, 2021, 4:37 pm
Celebrating this Hogmanay? Here's a quick guide to keep your hangover-free the next morning.
Celebrating this Hogmanay? Here's a quick guide to keep your hangover-free the next morning.

If you’re planning a night out or staying in for Hogmanay, your favourite tipple might be on the cards.

But during the festivities and bringing in the bells, having one too many cocktails or pints might lead to feeling rough the next morning.

Emma Windle, an Aberdeen-based GP and organiser of the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival, has shared some ways you can stop a hangover before it begins.

Why do I feel rough? What causes a hangover?

Ever woken up nauseous, dizzy and with a terrible headache? Dr Windle said it’s ethanol, the alcohol in our drinks, to blame.

She added: “It is a toxic chemical which causes us to pee more often and as a result, we get dehydrated.

Why do we get hangovers?

“It also increases the amount of insulin released which lowers your blood sugar, giving you that shaky, weak, tired feeling.”

Keep a pint of water by your bedside

The obvious main way to avoid a hangover is not to drink to excess, but other things that can help.

Drink water between tipples to rehydrate, and then again before going to bed.

Have a pint or two of water to rehydrate before the morning, and it could make all the difference.

Carbs are your allies

If you’re going to be drinking, try to do it with food.

Drinking on an empty stomach is never a good idea.

Dr Windle suggested in particular carbohydrates such as pasta, because the food will slow down the absorption of alcohol.

Maybe reconsider the vodka lemonades?

If you’re used to mixing your alcohol with fizzy drinks, this might lead to you feeling rough the next day.

Fizzy drinks speed up the absorption of alcohol.

Fizzy drinks can actually speed up the absorption of alcohol.

Dark liquors should be avoided

Drinks such as whiskey, cognac, brandy, red wine and bourbons contain congeners.

This substance makes the drinks dark in colour and can actually irritate the brain, which could make a hangover worse.

Consider a white wine or gin, which have fewer congeners.

But remember that all types of alcohol in excess can result in a hangover.

Pace yourself – it’s not a race

Consider stopping drinking earlier in the evening so the processing of the alcohol can begin earlier and while you are asleep.

Don’t forget that pint of glass you left for yourself on your bedside.

And if all fails, Dr Windle has some top tips to help get out of bed and feeling better.

More health news…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]