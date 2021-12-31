Want to avoid a hangover on New Year’s Day? Follow this Aberdeen doctor’s top tips

An error occurred. Please try again.

If you’re planning a night out or staying in for Hogmanay, your favourite tipple might be on the cards.

But during the festivities and bringing in the bells, having one too many cocktails or pints might lead to feeling rough the next morning.

Emma Windle, an Aberdeen-based GP and organiser of the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival, has shared some ways you can stop a hangover before it begins.

Why do I feel rough? What causes a hangover?

Ever woken up nauseous, dizzy and with a terrible headache? Dr Windle said it’s ethanol, the alcohol in our drinks, to blame.

She added: “It is a toxic chemical which causes us to pee more often and as a result, we get dehydrated.

“It also increases the amount of insulin released which lowers your blood sugar, giving you that shaky, weak, tired feeling.”

Keep a pint of water by your bedside

The obvious main way to avoid a hangover is not to drink to excess, but other things that can help.

Drink water between tipples to rehydrate, and then again before going to bed.

Have a pint or two of water to rehydrate before the morning, and it could make all the difference.

Carbs are your allies

If you’re going to be drinking, try to do it with food.

Dr Windle suggested in particular carbohydrates such as pasta, because the food will slow down the absorption of alcohol.

Maybe reconsider the vodka lemonades?

If you’re used to mixing your alcohol with fizzy drinks, this might lead to you feeling rough the next day.

Fizzy drinks can actually speed up the absorption of alcohol.

Dark liquors should be avoided

Drinks such as whiskey, cognac, brandy, red wine and bourbons contain congeners.

This substance makes the drinks dark in colour and can actually irritate the brain, which could make a hangover worse.

Consider a white wine or gin, which have fewer congeners.

But remember that all types of alcohol in excess can result in a hangover.

Pace yourself – it’s not a race

Consider stopping drinking earlier in the evening so the processing of the alcohol can begin earlier and while you are asleep.

Don’t forget that pint of glass you left for yourself on your bedside.

And if all fails, Dr Windle has some top tips to help get out of bed and feeling better.

