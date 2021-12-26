Feeling rough? Aberdeen GP reveals hangover-busting secrets

An error occurred. Please try again.

Feeling rough? An Aberdeen GP has revealed her top tips on nursing your post-Christmas hangover.

Obviously, the general advice is to limit your drinking and stop earlier in the evening, so your body has more time to process the alcohol.

And while it’s usually a good idea in hindsight, it can be very easy to get a little too merry with the festivities.

Emma Windle, organiser of the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival, has shared some ways you can recuperate faster if you’re struggling with a hangover.

Rehydrate with Scotland’s favourite

It might seem obvious to some, but Dr Windle recommends reaching for a bottle of Scotland’s other favourite drink – and “rehydrate, rehydrate, rehydrate”.

“A sugary drink like Irn Bru, or sports drink, may help you feel better by increasing your blood sugar,” she explained.

But choose your beverage wisely – as anything with caffeine can make you need the toilet, dehydrating you further.

You should avoid fizzy drinks with caffeine, since it can make you want to pee, and further dehydrate you.

Ginger tea has been shown to help with nausea, and it can help stave off that feeling of needing to be sick.

This tip’s a little harder to stomach…

When you drink, depending on the type of tipple, alcohol can contribute to a drop in your blood sugar level.

Dr Windle says one of the best ways to combat this, and feel better faster, is eating a big breakfast.

So, dig into your toast, eggs and beans. And, why not – throw in some of that leftover Christmas ham, too.

If you’re struggling to keep anything down, remaining hydrated and over-the-counter medication can also help.

Grab some paracetamol for the headache and antacids, like Gaviscon or Rennies, to help settle your stomach.

Do not drink more alcohol

We’ve all heard about having “hair of the dog that bit you” – but that might be just be chalked up to myth.

Dr Windle said this will not help and will only delay the inevitable – with the effects of your hangover returning once you stop drinking,

She recommends getting back in your bed and resting up instead.

“Not an option for some, but a good pint of water and more sleep can help you feel more refreshed,” she added.

