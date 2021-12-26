Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Feeling rough? Aberdeen GP reveals hangover-busting secrets

By Ana Da Silva
December 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Feeling rough? An Aberdeen GP has revealed her top tips on nursing your post-Christmas hangover.

Obviously, the general advice is to limit your drinking and stop earlier in the evening, so your body has more time to process the alcohol.

And while it’s usually a good idea in hindsight, it can be very easy to get a little too merry with the festivities.

Emma Windle, organiser of the Aberdeen Health and Wellbeing Festival, has shared some ways you can recuperate faster if you’re struggling with a hangover.

Rehydrate with Scotland’s favourite

It might seem obvious to some, but Dr Windle recommends reaching for a bottle of Scotland’s other favourite drink – and “rehydrate, rehydrate, rehydrate”.

“A sugary drink like Irn Bru, or sports drink, may help you feel better by increasing your blood sugar,” she explained.

Crack into a can of Irn Bru and stay hydrated
But choose your beverage wisely – as anything with caffeine can make you need the toilet, dehydrating you further.

You should avoid fizzy drinks with caffeine, since it can make you want to pee, and further dehydrate you.

Ginger tea has been shown to help with nausea, and it can help stave off that feeling of needing to be sick.

This tip’s a little harder to stomach…

When you drink, depending on the type of tipple, alcohol can contribute to a drop in your blood sugar level.

Dr Windle says one of the best ways to combat this, and feel better faster, is eating a big breakfast.

So, dig into your toast, eggs and beans. And, why not – throw in some of that leftover Christmas ham, too.

Eating the morning after can help you feel better for yesterday’s bad decisions.

If you’re struggling to keep anything down, remaining hydrated and over-the-counter medication can also help.

Grab some paracetamol for the headache and antacids, like Gaviscon or Rennies, to help settle your stomach.

Do not drink more alcohol

We’ve all heard about having “hair of the dog that bit you” – but that might be just be chalked up to myth.

Dr Windle said this will not help and will only delay the inevitable – with the effects of your hangover returning once you stop drinking,

If you can, get back in bed and try to rest.

She recommends getting back in your bed and resting up instead.

“Not an option for some, but a good pint of water and more sleep can help you feel more refreshed,” she added.

