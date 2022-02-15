‘Without treatment I was at risk of a stroke by the time I was 40’: Inverness woman backs new BHF campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

‘Without treatment I was at risk of a stroke by the time I was 40’: Inverness woman backs new BHF campaign

By Louise Glen
February 15, 2022, 9:50 am Updated: February 15, 2022, 1:50 pm
37-year-old Sherrill Mason discovered she had familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) thanks to genetic testing, developed through pioneering research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).
37-year-old Sherrill Mason discovered she had familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) thanks to genetic testing, developed through pioneering research by the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

An Inverness woman says she’s living proof of the importance of research into heart and circulatory diseases.

37-year-old Sherrill Mason discovered she had familial hypercholesterolaemia (FH) thanks to genetic testing developed by the British Heart Foundation (BHF)

She is backing a new This is Science campaign by the BHF to raise awareness of research into public health improvements.

Before she was diagnosed aged 35, Miss Mason was at a higher risk of stroke or heart disease by the age of 40.

She like many others were unaware of the risks of the “silent” condition.

‘It really was a shock’

She said: “I am living proof of the importance of research – without it I would never have known I had FH or the risks I was facing as a result.

“I was so lucky that another relative had been diagnosed and through a family tree, I was then tested too.

The British Heart Foundation has launched a new campaign This is Science.

“That is why the work of the BHF is so important to me. Quite literally, it is a cause close to my heart.”

Sherrill continues: “Before I was diagnosed, I had never heard of FH.

“I must admit it scared me when my doctor said it was possible that without treatment my condition put me at a greater risk of having a heart attack or stroke by the time I was 40.

“At that point I was 35, so it really was a shock.”

Miss Mason gave up smoking, started a vegan diet and began to exercise more.

She continued: “I’m much healthier as a result and as long as I remember to take my medication, I am able to lead a perfectly normal life.”

Inspired by the work of the BHF, Miss Mason even took on her own fundraising challenge, taking 79 dips in 79 Scottish highland lochs in 79 hours, raising more than £1,200.

‘This is Science’ campaign

The BHF is currently funding around £60m of research in Scotland at ten universities across the country, supporting around 300 staff.

Its new ‘This is Science’ campaign, is calling for the public’s support to power the science that could lead to new treatments and cures for all heart and circulatory diseases.

Heart and circulatory diseases cause nearly 50 deaths a day in Scotland – and around 700,000 people in Scotland are living with a related condition.

‘We need to go further faster’

James Jopling, of BHF Scotland, said: “Our research has achieved a great deal over the last 60 years, but we need to go further, faster.

“Heart and circulatory diseases cause heartache on every street in Scotland and thousands of deaths ever year.

“With your help, we are determined to do all we can to save and improve more lives.

“Your donations will power the science to help find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future.”

What is FH?

FH is an inherited condition which results in abnormally high levels of cholesterol and is caused by one or more faulty genes.

It often has no symptoms but if left untreated, the build-up of cholesterol in the walls of the arteries can lead to heart attacks and strokes at an early age.

FH affects up to one in 250 people in Scotland.

The risk of developing coronary heart disease, the primary cause of heart attacks, is up to 13 times higher when you have FH.

Research funded by the BHF helped discover the exact faulty genes which cause the condition and a blood test was developed to diagnose FH and help identify those at risk.

For more about BHF visit bhf.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]