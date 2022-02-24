Cancer patients offered £3.5 million amid cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With many facing soaring energy bills and the general cost of living, charity Macmillan is offering £3.5 million to cancer patients struggling to make ends meet.

The organisation found almost 90% of people with cancer in Scotland face some sort of financial hit as a result of their diagnosis.

And for those who are affected, these costs can amount to an average of £1,000 each month – on top of their other spending.

Macmillan has been offering emergency funding to people in need and, in the first week of 2022 alone, issued £180,000 to people in Scotland.

This was an increase of 28% from the same period last year.

It is now expanding this service with an extra £3.5m.

‘People with cancer need to live, not just survive’

Janice Preston, the head of Macmillan Partnerships in Scotland, said: “No-one dealing with a life-threatening illness should have to worry about how to heat their home or put food on the table.

“A cancer diagnosis can already be a huge financial burden full of unexpected costs, from higher energy bills as you try to keep warm when going through treatment, or extra travel costs getting to and from appointments.

“The cost of living crisis is making matters worse, and we’re seeing many more people with cancer in Scotland reach out for help.”

She added: “People with cancer need to live, not just survive.

“We are urging anyone worried about money to access the support available from Macmillan.

“We are here to make sure you get the help you need and deserve,” she added.

The charity offers free financial advice seven days a week, available on 0808 808 00 00.

It also recommends speaking to the likes of energy providers who may be able to add emergency credit to accounts, and look to see what other benefits and grants may be available.

For more information visit the Macmillan Cancer Support website.

Read more:

Cost of living protesters say ‘enough is enough’

Protest against soaring cost of living to be held in Aberdeen

SNP policy chief criticises Nicola Sturgeon’s cost of living crisis plan