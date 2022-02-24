Cancer patients offered £3.5 million amid cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cancer patients offered £3.5 million amid cost of living crisis

By Chloe Irvine
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Piggybank on a radiator with money coming out, next to it a stressed woman with cancer and below the Macmillan logo
With the cost of living soaring- what is being done to support people with cancer?

With many facing soaring energy bills and the general cost of living, charity Macmillan is offering £3.5 million to cancer patients struggling to make ends meet.

The organisation found almost 90% of people with cancer in Scotland face some sort of financial hit as a result of their diagnosis.

And for those who are affected, these costs can amount to an average of £1,000 each month – on top of their other spending.

Macmillan has been offering emergency funding to people in need and, in the first week of 2022 alone, issued £180,000 to people in Scotland.

This was an increase of 28% from the same period last year.

It is now expanding this service with an extra £3.5m.

Man holding an open wallet with no money inside

‘People with cancer need to live, not just survive’

Janice Preston, the head of Macmillan Partnerships in Scotland, said: “No-one dealing with a life-threatening illness should have to worry about how to heat their home or put food on the table.

“A cancer diagnosis can already be a huge financial burden full of unexpected costs, from higher energy bills as you try to keep warm when going through treatment, or extra travel costs getting to and from appointments.

“The cost of living crisis is making matters worse, and we’re seeing many more people with cancer in Scotland reach out for help.”

Janice Preston

She added: “People with cancer need to live, not just survive.

“We are urging anyone worried about money to access the support available from Macmillan.

“We are here to make sure you get the help you need and deserve,” she added.

The charity offers free financial advice seven days a week, available on 0808 808 00 00.

It also recommends speaking to the likes of energy providers who may be able to add emergency credit to accounts, and look to see what other benefits and grants may be available.

For more information visit the Macmillan Cancer Support website.

