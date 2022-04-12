Slugging and snail mucus: Aberdeen expert explains the science behind the latest skincare trends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Slugging and snail mucus: Aberdeen expert explains the science behind the latest skincare trends

By Joanna Bremner
April 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:51 am
What is slugging? We ask an Aberdeen dermatologist about the rising use of snail mucin in beauty products.
Snails have slithered their way into the ingredient lists of numerous skincare products – but what are they, how do they work and are they safe?

Secretions from the common garden visitors have been used in the South Korean and Japanese beauty industries for a long time.

Recently they’ve made their way further west, with sales of related products skyrocketing.

Others have taken inspiration from slugs, with one technique going viral on social  media.

But many still question how well these crazes actually work – and the reasoning behind one unusual key ingredient.

Slugs and snails and skincare tales

“Slugging” is a skincare hack which involves slathering your face in Vaseline (or similar products) overnight.

A woman poises ready to apply some Vaseline to her face.
The Vaseline is applied on top of your regular nightly skincare routine.

If you try it, make sure to use a skincare spatula (or even a spoon!) so that you aren’t dipping your fingers in the tub again and again.

Otherwise bacteria can build up in the product.

Threat of breakouts

Slugging adds what’s called an occlusive layer to your skin which keeps in extra moisture.

But it can cause acne because it stops your pores from being able to breathe.

Products like the Cosrx Advanced Snail Mucin Gel have faced the same mix of criticism and acclaim online as slugging.

The product contains one ingredient that has surprised many: snail slime.

Snail slime as skincare

Snail secretion filtrate is the term used for that slimy trail that snails leave behind – it’s also called snail mucin.

The high concentration of this snail mucin is intended to increase skin moisture and also smooth the texture.

It is said that this benefit was discovered when Chilean farmers’ hands became soft after handling snails.

A snail leaving a trail of mucin behind on a leaf.
The snail mucin in the product has been filtered – so don’t go trying this with any beasties from your garden!

As for how the slime is collected, the process seems to vary between manufacturers.

Cosrx says it places the snails in a dark, quiet room over some mesh, where they can roam freely and leave their mucin trail behind to be collected.

Other techniques include placing the snails in a steam bath while the mucin is extracted – sounding like some sort of tiny snail spa.

The slime goes through various stages of filtration to remove bacteria and other nasties.

And the consensus is that snails are not harmed in the process of collecting their mucin.

What do products with snail mucin do?

The ingredients in these products claim a wide range of benefits:

Aberdonian consultant dermatologist and surgeon, Dr Sanjaykumar Rajpara, says they likely will work – but it’s difficult to say with certainty.

“There have been very few published scientific studies into this ingredient but it’s difficult to say (if it is) effective, as it depends on many variable factors,” he said.

“That being the concentration, formulation and the person’s skin.”

Overall, the ingredients in the Cosrx formula are commonly found in many other over-the-counter purchases.

Granite sign for Albyn private hospital in Aberdeen city.
Experienced dermatologist, Dr Rajpara, says these snail-based products could have benefits.

These are limited in concentration so they can be effective, but not harmful.

Dr Rajpara, who is based at Albyn Hospital, said: “The ingredients in snail secretion (products), especially the hyaluronic acid, can improve skin hydration.

“Other ingredients promote collagen production, aid skin healing, and can improve fine lines and texture.”

Snail slime beauty: What’s the verdict?

He added: “Like any other beauty products, consumers need to be aware of their skin type and use the appropriate products that suit their needs.

“So, if one has problematic skin, then it’s best not to use or follow trends.”

