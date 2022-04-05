New wellness studio in Aberdeen wants women to stop seeing exercise as ‘punishment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New wellness studio in Aberdeen wants women to stop seeing exercise as ‘punishment’

By Ana Da Silva
April 5, 2022, 5:00 pm
Claire Spence and Jayne Ritchie celebrate the opening of their new wellness studio in Aberdeen.
A new Aberdeen wellness studio aims to stop people thinking of working out as a “punishment”.

Fitness coach Claire Spence and sports massage therapist Jayne Ritchie have teamed up to create a studio where people can build confidence working out in a unique safe space.

Claire, who runs Naked Clean Health, has exclusively worked with women to encourage them to lose weight without unrealistic timescales.

The pair champion the importance of educating yourself on the body’s limits, and why the mind is just as important in your fitness journey.

‘The gym can be such an intimidating place’

Throughout the pandemic, Claire offered fitness coaching for women online and realised they wanted a place where they could meet-up.

She also noticed a growing trend where they voiced their anxiety about going to the gym.

“I would say more than 50% of the women I coach were really struggling with that aspect,” she explained.

“And they were also struggling to look at movement as like medicine for your physical and emotional health.

Claire Spence, who runs Naked Clean Health, celebrates the opening of the new wellness centre in Aberdeen.

“They were looking at it still very old school, where they have to go to a class for punishment, and basically burn calories.”

She added: “Gyms are such an intimidating place.

“The end goal is that they come in, have this initial experience with us and they can feel like they’re meant to be (at the gym), and they can use all the kit the boys can use.”

‘We haven’t seen this in Aberdeen’

The new studio will allow Claire and Jayne to create a one-of-a-kind community in the city that works to empower people to train and work together.

“That’s been the biggest thing for the girls,” she said.

“They can work together and be in a safe space where they can train, guide each other. All of these different things we haven’t seen in Aberdeen.

“There’s nothing out there to help women take that first step.”

Sports massage therapist and physio Jayne Ritchie.

Other classes such as yoga and Pilates will be on offer.

In addition, there will be workshops with talks from sports psychologists, with themes like body neutrality and learning to understand how your body works.

Jayne said: “It’s about showing them what they can do and that it’s not just about being in a gym.”

Claire chimed in to emphasise your mindset goes hand-in-hand with weight loss.

Apply workshops beyond sports and to everyday life

With the help of Jayne’s expertise, there will be a focus on sports recovery, stretching and ensuring you have the fundamentals beyond weight loss.

She said before the pandemic, the workshops her clinic hosted proved popular, such as how to manage anxiety.

The studio is modern, with LED lighting and mirrors.
The new wellness studio in Aberdeen will offer a hybrid of fitness and mindfulness related services.

Jayne added: “There’s so much that you can apply not just to sport but to everyday life.

“And I think being able to teach people different coping mechanisms is something that we can pass on to so many different people.

“To be able to deliver that is huge.”

