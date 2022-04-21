On-court tantrums and attacks on umpires: Aberdeen sport psychologist on why sports stars get so angry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

On-court tantrums and attacks on umpires: Aberdeen sport psychologist on why sports stars get so angry

By Chloe Irvine
April 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:55 am
Nick Kyrgios of Australia after breaking his racquet during a Davis Cup tie in 2018.
Nick Kyrgios of Australia after breaking his racquet during a Davis Cup tie in 2018. Picture by AAP Image/Darren England

With on-court outbursts becoming increasingly common, an Aberdeen sports psychologist says players should be looking to the likes of Andy Murray for inspiration.

German tennis player Alexander Zverev was recently kicked from the Mexican Open after shouting at the umpire and attacking their chair.

Elsewhere Nick Kyrgios was fined £19,000 at a tournament in California for almost hitting a ball-boy while smashing his racket.

He later got into more trouble in Miami for a similar violent outburst.

These issues are nothing new, of course – with many having vivid memories of John McEnroe’s “you cannot be serious” outburst at Wimbledon 1981.

But are these issues purely down to passion while playing – or is there something more?

How do sports stars keep their emotions in check?

Aberdeen sport psychology consultant Nick Frost says trying to bottle up emotions on the court is “totally” the wrong approach.

He explained: “Instead of trying to control emotions, which often leads to avoidance and not doing things, we kind of practice what’s called emotional flexibility.

“We acknowledge the emotion, we accept the emotion and then you continue to do what matters – not avoiding, (but) stepping up and doing what you need to do.”

Aberdeen sport psychologist Nick Frost explains why sports stars are getting so angry during matches
Aberdeen sport psychologist Nick Frost explains why sports stars are getting so angry during matches

In fact, trying to keep a handle on your feelings can often make the situation worse.

“For example, if you start to get anxious as you prepare for a match and you’re trying to get rid of it, that’s when you have problems,” Nick explained.

“You can’t get rid of what your body does.”

How anger can ruin your game

Nick says emotions like anger can work in some cases – with the aggression helping the player to focus on what’s coming next.

But at other times it’s a distraction, putting you off your game and even affecting your motor skills.

He encourages people to be self-aware when their emotions start getting the better of them.

In recent months Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for getting angry and failing to keep his emotions in check on the court, explains an Aberdeen sports psychologist
In recent months Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for failing to keep his emotions in check on the court.

“Work with the team and recognise what values you have as a player and when you shift away from those values,” he added.

“Giving the ball away because you’ve got angry, for example, that’s not aligned with your values.

“If you’re in a traffic jam or someone cuts you up, how are you going to get to the end of the queue by being angry?

“You’re not, you’re going to get to the end and be in an even worse emotional state than you were before.”

How can you prevent on-court meltdowns? Be more like Andy Murray

Nick stresses the importance of remembering you’re still the “same person” after a match or game – and not burdening yourself with too much expectation.

He said: “Have this unconditional acceptance that no matter what you do, you’re still the same person before and afterwards.

“If you have irrational beliefs you ‘must always do this’ then the likelihood is you’re going to hit a point where you don’t actually meet those expectations.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by IBL/Shutterstock (12597656r) Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Jannik Sinner of Italy Stockholm Open 2021, Sweden - 10 Nov 2021
Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates after winning his men’s singles tennis match against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the 2021 Stockholm Open 2021, Sweden.

“In his early years, Andy Murray always had this irrational belief that he had to win Wimbledon, he had to win a major, these massive demands.

“When you saw his game, he was angry because he didn’t achieve this.

“Then he had an intervention with a sport psychologist to rationalise his beliefs to ‘I really want to achieve this, but if I don’t, I’m still going to be a top five player’.

“There was a transformation straight away. He won the Olympics and then he won Wimbledon,” Nick said.

Murray went on to become a two-time Olympic champion, first in 2012 and then again in 2016.

He also won his first major at the US Open in 2012 before winning Wimbledon twice.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12, 2016: Olympic champion Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates victory after men's singles quarterfinal of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Tennis Centre; Shutterstock ID 625590440; purchase_order: P&J H&W; job: Sports psychology - anger
Olympic champion Andy Murray of Great Britain celebrates victory after the men’s singles quarterfinal in 2016.

Nick also praised the mentality of 21-time grand slam winner Rafael Nadal, calling him a perfect example of how someone can manage their expectations.

He said: “Rafael Nadal is always famously quoted: ‘I’m a father and a husband before I’m a tennis player and if I lose this match, I’ll still go home to my family’.

“That’s what he’d always say and that allowed him to perform at his best because he didn’t place these unrealistic demands.”

Read more:

More than one million girls have ‘fallen out of love’ with sport

Nick Kyrgios reveals mental health fight that left him with ‘suicidal thoughts’

‘Anyone can be affected’: Call for others to learn from Olympian Simone Biles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]