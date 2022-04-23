What is milk-alkali syndrome, the condition affecting Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
What is milk-alkali syndrome, the condition affecting Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten?

By Chloe Irvine
April 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Gemma Oaten next to a glass of milk with the "health explainer" logo
As Gemma Oaten is diagnosed with MAS- these are the signs to watch out for

Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten has been diagnosed with the rare condition milk-alkali syndrome – but what is it, what are the signs and how is it caused?

The 37-year-old actress, best known for her role as Rachel Breckle in the soap, was first hospitalised with “kidney distress”.

Prior to her diagnosis, she’d been suffering from “excruciating chest, stomach and back pains” which prompted her to call for an ambulance.

What is milk-alkali syndrome (MAS) and how is it caused?

Milk-alkali syndrome is caused by having high levels of calcium in the body.

Over time, this chances the body’s balance from acid to alkaline, causing a loss in kidney function – a process called metabolic alkalosis.

It is nearly always the result of consuming too much calcium and other alkali supplements – like heartburn remedies which neutralise acid to reduce heartburn.

How do I know if I’ve developed milk-alkali syndrome?

Some of the signs you might have MAS include:

  • High urine output
  • Abdominal pain
  • Nausea or being sick
  • Fatigue
  • A distaste for milk

Woman with headache

People with anorexia or bulimia nervosa are at a higher risk of developing MAS, as well as the elderly, pregnant women and those using certain medications such as Ace inhibitors.

High levels of Vitamin D in the body – from supplements, for example – can also make the symptoms worse..

MAS can usually be diagnosed by a doctor through blood tests to check calcium levels and a physical examination.

How bad could it get – and how can I avoid it?

If left untreated, it can lead to some serious complications, such as calcium deposits damaging your kidneys.

This could cause them to fail – which is what happened to actress Gemma Oaten.

In some situations, it can lead to death.

There are some simple ways to lower your chances of developing milk-alkali syndrome, however.

Unsurprisingly, the best method is to cut your calcium consumption, including the use of supplements containing it.

Also, the NHS encourages people living in the UK to drink at least 1.2 litres of water per day – a little over two pints – to keep hydrated.

