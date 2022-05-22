6 expert-backed ways to reduce your risk of dementia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 expert-backed ways to reduce your risk of dementia

By Abi Jackson
May 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Keeping your brain stimulated through crosswords, learning a new language or volunteering can be beneficial.
Covid isn’t the only major health concern of our times – experts have been warning about dementia reaching epidemic levels too.

Already a leading cause of death and disability among older people, according to Dementia UK, by 2025 it’s estimated more than a million people across the UK and Ireland will be diagnosed.

“It’s a really big deal and incredibly common,” says Dr Emer MacSweeney, CEO and consultant neuroradiologist at Re:Cognition Health, who explains that dementia is not one disease but an umbrella term for a range of conditions that share similar symptoms affecting memory and cognitive function.

“The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, and the biggest risk factor by far is age. Some people may be slightly more predisposed than others, but we’re all at risk.”

Dr Emer MacSweeney, CEO and consultant neuroradiologist at Re:Cognition Health. 

The good news? Some dementia risk factors are modifiable, which means we can potentially reduce them. “As a population, if we all [did this], we can reduce the risk of dementia, or Alzheimer’s, by about a third,” says MacSweeney.

Early diagnosis and treatment are also key, so if you are experiencing any possible signs or are concerned about a loved one, have a chat with your doctor.

To mark Dementia Action Week (May 16-22), here are six ways to help reduce your risk of dementia.

1. Physical exercise

Of all the things in this list, MacSweeney believes the one that “probably has the highest effect is exercise. People really should be doing at least 40 minutes of active cardio three to four times a week,” she suggests – anything that really gets your heart rate up, like jogging, aerobics or dance classes.

If your joints and stamina aren’t up to that, MacSweeney says: “Walking, especially quick walking, is incredibly good exercise.”

Exercise – even walking – is incredibly important in your life. 

2. Challenge and purpose

There’s been lots of focus on keeping our brains active – taking up a new language, musical instrument or brain-teasing puzzles, for example. Beyond this, leading public health expert Sir Muir Gray, author of Increase Your Brainability And Reduce Your Risk Of Dementia, says “challenge and purpose” is an interesting area and evidence on this “has come through very strong in the last five years”.

Beyond intellectual learning tasks, think about being mentally stretched and challenged in a deeper sense. “I often say, if you become a volunteer, even if you do other people no good, it’ll reduce your risk of dementia,” says Gray. “Expose yourself to stimulation and challenge, and if you have a sense of purpose, that’s very helpful.”

3. Keep a check on your hearing

Hearing loss is very common as we age – and while not a direct cause of dementia, it deserves a spot on this list. Chartered psychologist and Hidden Hearing ambassador Dr Dalia Tsimpida, from the Faculty of Health and Life Sciences at University of Liverpool, points out that hearing loss was included in a report published by the Lancet Commission in August 2020, looking at 12 key modifiable dementia risk factors.

“It was estimated that nearly 10% of the total number of dementia cases could be avoided with the management of hearing loss – either preventing loss from occurring or preventing further decline of an existing hearing loss,” Tsimpida explains. “Those with untreated hearing loss are 90% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia than those with normal hearing” – yet very few people are aware of this.

4. A healthy diet

When it comes to research, MacSweeney suggests “focusing on the Mediterranean-style diet, as [people who eat this way] have been found to have much lower incidences of dementia and are generally much fitter and healthier.”

The Mediterranean diet is highly recommended by experts. 

This means lots of fresh veg and fibre, lean protein and a higher ratio of “good” fats and oils – think olive oil, avocados, nuts and oily fish, flavoured with garlic and herbs – foods that are nutritionally rich and hailed for their anti-inflammatory qualities. “And probably the single most important thing is decreasing refined sugar,” adds MacSweeney. “The brain really does not like sugar.”

This doesn’t just mean cakes and biscuits. Refined sugar is “hidden” in lots of things, particularly processed food such as white bread and jarred sauces, and items like low-fat yoghurt and soft drinks.

5. Keep an eye on stress

Measuring stress and studying its effects is tricky. However, MacSweeney says it’s worth a place on this list.

We all have ups and downs, of course. But in general terms, she says “paying attention and recognising” what’s causing us stress, and “trying to be proactive and sensible about reducing” it is very helpful.

Try to reduce your stress levels.

6. Sleep

It’s often said we need less sleep as we get older. However, Gray stresses that “sleep is important” and maintaining a good sleep routine shouldn’t be overlooked. Research has found that sleep helps our brains drain away amyloid – a protein associated with Alzheimer’s and impaired brain function.

Sleep also influences how we regulate stress, our motivation to exercise, socialise and our dietary choices – it really is a bedrock of good health.

