Ross County to receive fee following Ross Stewart’s promotion to English Championship with Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County will receive a bonus payment following former striker Ross Stewart’s promotion to the English Championship with Sunderland.

Stewart rounded off a highly successful first full season with the Black Cats, when he netted the second goal in their 2-0 play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday.

The strike took Stewart’s tally to an impressive 26 for the campaign.

The 25-year-old’s form since leaving Dingwall last January earned him his first Scotland call-up earlier this year, although he did not feature in the friendlies against Poland or Austria.

As part of the deal which took Stewart to England, the Staggies have confirmed they will receive a fee due to Sunderland’s promotion.

It is a further boost to County’s return on Stewart, who was signed from St Mirren in 2018 by then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

Having identified Stewart as a development prospect, the attacker went on to net 28 goals in 82 appearances over two-and-a-half years, and made a successful step up to the Premiership after helping the Dingwall men claim promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club.

Stewart was thrilled to end Sunderland’s four-year stay in League One by rising to the occasion at England’s national stadium.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Stewart said: “For it to end like this through the play-offs, you probably couldn’t have chosen a better way to do it. It’s an unbelievable feeling. You look at that crowd, that’s what it’s all about.

🗣️ "I'm struggling for words!" Sunderland's Ross Stewart says it's an 'unbelievable feeling' to be promoted to the Championship! 🔴⚪️🏆 pic.twitter.com/DSmSwWYPdg — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 21, 2022

“I think we are a confident group but at the same time we respected our opponents. I think you saw we were excellent today and it was thoroughly deserved. I’m struggling for words.

“The first goal was massive. Wycombe defend their goal really well so we though the first goal was going to be really crucial. To get it so early, that probably settled us down. For large parts we were very comfortable and to get the second goal brought us home.”

Stewart has gone on to become a firm fans favourite on Wearside, since making the six-figure switch 18 months ago.

The Irvine-born forward added: “Today was the icing on the cake to get to 26 and in a game of such importance, it’s something I’ll look back on.

“It means a lot. The club is too big a club to be in League One and we’ve finally got out of there.”