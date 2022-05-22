Ross County to receive fee following Ross Stewart’s promotion to English Championship with Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ross County

Ross County to receive fee following Ross Stewart’s promotion to English Championship with Sunderland

By Andy Skinner
May 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Ross Stewart.
Ross Stewart.

Ross County will receive a bonus payment following former striker Ross Stewart’s promotion to the English Championship with Sunderland.

Stewart rounded off a highly successful first full season with the Black Cats, when he netted the second goal in their 2-0 play-off final victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley on Saturday.

The strike took Stewart’s tally to an impressive 26 for the campaign.

The 25-year-old’s form since leaving Dingwall last January earned him his first Scotland call-up earlier this year, although he did not feature in the friendlies against Poland or Austria.

As part of the deal which took Stewart to England, the Staggies have confirmed they will receive a fee due to Sunderland’s promotion.

It is a further boost to County’s return on Stewart, who was signed from St Mirren in 2018 by then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

Stuart Kettlewell and Ross Stewart during their time at Ross County
Stuart Kettlewell and Ross Stewart during their time at Ross County.

Having identified Stewart as a development prospect, the attacker went on to net 28 goals in 82 appearances over two-and-a-half years, and made a successful step up to the Premiership after helping the Dingwall men claim promotion from the Championship in his first season at the club.

Stewart was thrilled to end Sunderland’s four-year stay in League One by rising to the occasion at England’s national stadium.

In an interview with Sky Sports after the match, Stewart said: “For it to end like this through the play-offs, you probably couldn’t have chosen a better way to do it. It’s an unbelievable feeling. You look at that crowd, that’s what it’s all about.

“I think we are a confident group but at the same time we respected our opponents. I think you saw we were excellent today and it was thoroughly deserved. I’m struggling for words.

“The first goal was massive. Wycombe defend their goal really well so we though the first goal was going to be really crucial. To get it so early, that probably settled us down. For large parts we were very comfortable and to get the second goal brought us home.”

Stewart has gone on to become a firm fans favourite on Wearside, since making the six-figure switch 18 months ago.

The Irvine-born forward added: “Today was the icing on the cake to get to 26 and in a game of such importance, it’s something I’ll look back on.

“It means a lot. The club is too big a club to be in League One and we’ve finally got out of there.”

