Fittie neighbours launch podcast challenging stereotype that ADHD is only ‘hyperactive little boys’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fittie neighbours launch podcast challenging stereotype that ADHD is only ‘hyperactive little boys’

By Chloe Irvine
June 6, 2022, 6:00 am
Dawn Farmer and Laura Mears-Reynolds outside Fittie holding their podcasting mics
How does ADHD present in women? Fittie podcasters may have the answers. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Two women living on the same Aberdeen street discovered they both have ADHD – and are now challenging misconceptions about the condition.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer have three things in common: They live in the city’s old fishing village Fittie, are both 39 years old and both have ADHD.

Both women only discovered they had the condition recently after growing up with the false assumption that it’s only ever present in young males.

The stereotype of ‘hyperactive little boys’

Laura spent her childhood struggling with consistency and focus. She could go from getting As in class to struggling to have the concentration to write her name.

She explained: “Three years ago a friend told me she’d been diagnosed.

“I was so surprised because I had the stereotype in my mind that it’s hyperactive little boys, but she explained how differently it can present in females.

“I jokingly said: ‘If you’ve got it, I’ve definitely got it’ and she went: ‘When I found out about it you were the first person I thought of’.

“It’s funny because it was prevalent in childhood but because it wasn’t something people thought girls had, the symptoms weren’t known.

Dawn Farmer and Laura Mears-Reynolds. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“In the subjects I could hyper-focus on I was doing so well, but then in others I was doing so badly.

“Even in the same subject on any given day, I could walk into the classroom and get As and the next day barely be able to concentrate enough to write my name.”

‘I went from job to job – never longer than two years’

Like Laura, Dawn also found it was “always little boys” used as examples of ADHD.

It wasn’t until recently she discovered why she’d kept jumping from job to job, and has gained a newfound confidence as a result.

“I left school at 16 to pursue hairdressing and actually went to college twice to do that – and both times ended up pulling out,” she said.

“Something I’ve noticed over time is that I have trouble maintaining consistency, whether it’s a job, a course, friendships or relationships.

Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farner sitting on a rainbow bench outside Fittie cottage
Laura Mears-Reynolds and Dawn Farmer down at the Fittie. Picture by Kenny Elrick

“I’ll go into things with full passion and then over time I just cannot keep that level of consistency.

“I went from job to job, I didn’t stay any longer than two years.

“I needed something fresh and exciting to keep me interested.”

However, Dawn is now studying 3D Design at Robert Gordon University.

Since speaking to the university’s educational psychologist, she underwent an assessment which concluded she displayed all the symptoms of ADHD.

Teaming up to break ADHD stigma

The friendship between Laura and Dawn has helped them both understand and embrace who they are.

Laura joked: “Dawn doesn’t have to pretend to me that she’s put her washing away before I come round – we’re both in the same boat which is really nice.

“On one of the days where one of us feel a bit inept like ‘maybe I should have done more of this’ we can understand how the other one is feeling, the compassion is there.”

Dawn Farmer and Laura Mears-Reynolds looking at each other as they laugh into their mics
Dawn Farmer and Laura Mears-Reynolds having fun on the job. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The pair have been able to relate to each other about things they never could with others – even finding some people still believe ADHD isn’t a real condition.

“People form opinions that it isn’t real because they can’t see it,” Laura said.

“If you don’t educate yourself or you’ve never come across it, there’s this idea they’re just pretending.”

Last month Laura and Dawn started recording and launched their own podcast, ADHD As Females, to help show others the reality of the condition.

They only have a few episodes under their belts, but they’ve already achieved 1,000 downloads and helped forge other new connections.

Laura added: “We’ve had a lot of people messaging us saying their families don’t believe them or even doctors have said it’s now ‘trendy’ because of the awareness been raised.

“There’s still a stigma, but it just spurs us on more to keep pushing.

“This is affecting people in so many ways, it’s really serious.”

Read more:

‘There are benefits to it’: Aberdeen ultramarathon runner to show schoolkids the upsides to ADHD

Rory Bremner says ADHD is ‘my best friend and my worst enemy’

Parents praise ‘drug-free’ approach to ADHD rolled out in western Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]