Aberdeen miscarriage charity launches podcast to let parents know they’re ‘not alone’

By Chloe Irvine
August 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 3, 2022, 11:50 am
Abi Clarke hopes the podcast can help break the taboo around miscarriage. Picture by Darrell Benns
Bereaved parents from the north-east have shared a message of hope with the launch of a taboo-breaking podcast about miscarriage.

The founder and chairwoman of charity Miss, Abi Clarke, is hoping it can help people across the world.

It started the podcast after funding success with regular Facebook Live events during Covid lockdowns, featuring a range of experts and speakers.

Abi Clarke holding a memory box for those who experience early pregnancy loss
Abi said: “We want people to know they’re not alone going through this experience, hopefully thousands going through similar will be listening in.

“We want them to get more knowledge about it, why things might happen and that you’re not to blame for what may have happened.”

‘This isn’t a taboo subject’

Abi hopes that speaking to medical experts will answer burning questions their listeners may have.

“Some of these experts are coming from Aberdeen University women’s health clinic, we have midwives and miscarriage support for men,” she explained.

“We have the opportunity to have an informal chat with them with questions from members of the public so they can get the direct answers.

“It’s another way to say this isn’t a taboo subject, let’s speak about all the different subjects so people know what happens.”

‘Help people move forward’

The first series of the podcast will contain 12 weeks of material, but Abi stressed there’s so much subject matter to cover.

“It was quite hard to decide which speakers we have on and which topics we cover because there’s so much to early pregnancy loss.

“I guess that also shows the need for the podcast because it’s such a broad area.

“Hopefully people go away after listening and think: ‘OK I’ve learned a little bit more, I understand that actually wasn’t my fault.’

“It can actually help people to process it more and be able to move forward as well,” she added.

The Miss podcast, You Are Not Alone, can be found on Spotify.

You can also find support through the charity’s website or by calling or texting its confidential advice line on 07808 638428.

