New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

By Chloe Irvine
September 28, 2022, 5:27 pm Updated: September 28, 2022, 5:27 pm
Natalie Carnegie (Specialist Nurse, OPAT - light blue tunic), Carol Spence, and Fiona Elliot (Senior Charge Nurse, OPAT - navy tunic)
NHS Grampian has been offering an Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy service

Patients are now being offered long-term antibiotic therapy which doesn’t require a stint in hospital.

Since the beginning of January, NHS Grampian has been offering an OPAT (Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy) service at ARI.

This provides treatment to people who require long-term intravenous antibiotic therapy, but don’t need to stay in hospital.

Those who undergo such treatment includes patients with bone and joint infections, brain abscesses, or skin infections.

As the service is set to start treating its 150th patient this week, to date OPAT has saved more than 5,500 bed days in the region’s biggest hospital.

‘Makes an enormous difference to me’

Carol Spence, from Stonehaven, currently receives treatment from the service and has seen the benefits of this new setup.

She said: “I have a chronic infection at the base of my spine called osteomyelitis.

“I take oral antibiotics daily and attend the OPAT service every four weeks to receive additional IV antibiotics.

Specialist Nurse, Natalie Carnegie and Carol Spence

“I was receiving treatment prior to and during the pandemic, often at varying locations in the hospital with different staff, so I am really happy the new OPAT service is now in one location.

“The staff are all amazing, so caring, supportive, professional with a big dose of fun added in.”

“My specialist nurses, Margaret and Shibi are very special people to me, as is my consultant Dr Vhairi Bateman.

“Being able to receive my treatment as an outpatient, and then go home, makes an enormous difference to me, she said.

‘Maintain their independence’

Fiona Elliot, senior charge nurse for the OPAT service believes this system is much more beneficial to patients and their loved ones.

She said: “Being able to offer this service has many advantages.

“It is better for the patients involved – and their families – as they receive the treatment they need, either during a shorter hospital stay or without admission altogether.

“We can train them to administer their own antibiotics, and many people choose this option.

“This gives them real control over their care, while the service overall allows them to maintain their independence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Go for maximum flexibility with Jamie Oliver's sweet potato chilli. Photo credit: Richard Clatworthy.
Midweek meal: Expand your kitchen repertoire with Jamie Oliver's flexible sweet potato chilli
The new treatment centre in Inverness.
Thousands of Highland patients to get quicker access to operations at national treatment centre
0
The dry-powder inhalers use a person’s own breath to deliver the dose of medicine (Brian Lawless/PA)
Humza Yousaf welcomes roll-out of environmentally friendly asthma inhalers
New hope for Alzheimer’s after new drug found reduction in cognitive decline (PA)
‘Major breakthrough’ as dementia drug found to ‘slow cognitive decline’
More must be done to support employee mental health, the World Health Organisation has said (PA)
Yoga at work recommended to improve employee mental health
A charity is launching an emergency campaign, calling for people on benefits to receive extra financial support from the Government to get them through winter (PA)
Patients cut back on medicine, food and heating due to soaring costs – charities
Around 26 million people in England are eligible for the autumn Covid-19 booster vaccine (Peter Byrne/PA)
Millions urged to get flu and Covid jabs as experts predict ‘difficult winter’
There has been a rapid rise in such devices (PA)
Use of voice-controlled devices ‘might have long-term consequences for children’
Older people have been urged to start weightlifting (Alamy/PA)
Pumping weights could help you live longer
(PA)
Labour would force GPs to offer everyone face-to-face appointments

More from Press and Journal

findhorn festival
Record turnout at 4th Findhorn Bay Festival with over 7,000 attendees already
0
Donnie MacMillan at the Argyll and Bute Council count.
Councillor 'Wee Donnie' who represented home for 40 years nominated for Freedom of Argyll…
0
Moray Council could open some of its buildings to people unable to heat their homes this winter.
Moray Council buildings could offer warm welcome to folk facing fuel poverty
0
Christina Mackenzie was on a training ride at the time. Photo: Cruse Scotland
Stornoway world record holder cyclist in hospital after being hit by car while on…
0
Post Thumbnail
Even bangers not safe from rural thieves, farmers warned
0
Online scammers families lottery
Readers' letters: Online scammers, nuclear families and lottery winners
0

Editor's Picks