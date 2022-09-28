New outpatient service saves over 5,500 bed days at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients are now being offered long-term antibiotic therapy which doesn’t require a stint in hospital.

Since the beginning of January, NHS Grampian has been offering an OPAT (Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy) service at ARI.

This provides treatment to people who require long-term intravenous antibiotic therapy, but don’t need to stay in hospital.

Those who undergo such treatment includes patients with bone and joint infections, brain abscesses, or skin infections.

As the service is set to start treating its 150th patient this week, to date OPAT has saved more than 5,500 bed days in the region’s biggest hospital.

‘Makes an enormous difference to me’

Carol Spence, from Stonehaven, currently receives treatment from the service and has seen the benefits of this new setup.

She said: “I have a chronic infection at the base of my spine called osteomyelitis.

“I take oral antibiotics daily and attend the OPAT service every four weeks to receive additional IV antibiotics.

“I was receiving treatment prior to and during the pandemic, often at varying locations in the hospital with different staff, so I am really happy the new OPAT service is now in one location.

“The staff are all amazing, so caring, supportive, professional with a big dose of fun added in.”

“My specialist nurses, Margaret and Shibi are very special people to me, as is my consultant Dr Vhairi Bateman.

“Being able to receive my treatment as an outpatient, and then go home, makes an enormous difference to me, she said.

‘Maintain their independence’

Fiona Elliot, senior charge nurse for the OPAT service believes this system is much more beneficial to patients and their loved ones.

She said: “Being able to offer this service has many advantages.

“It is better for the patients involved – and their families – as they receive the treatment they need, either during a shorter hospital stay or without admission altogether.

“We can train them to administer their own antibiotics, and many people choose this option.

“This gives them real control over their care, while the service overall allows them to maintain their independence.”