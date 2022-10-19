Aberdeen cuddle bed to help families hug their loved ones before they die

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More north-east families will be able to cuddle up to their loved ones during their final days thanks to an amazing effort from one patient’s granddaughter.

Shelby Elrick’s grandfather, David Adams, was admitted to Roxburghe House last September and died two days later.

The NHS Grampian facility in Aberdeen offers specialist palliative care for people at the end of their lives.

Shelby had hoped to make use of a special extending bed to give relatives extra space to lie next to their loved ones.

But, as it was being used by another family at the time, she was unable to give her granda a proper hug “one last time”.

Next step made ‘perfect sense’

So childminder Shelby, 28, said it made “perfect sense” to set up a fundraiser to get Roxburghe House a second cuddle bed and help others in similar situations.

Family and friends all chipped in, including pal Richard Sykes, who then got his workplace Apache North Sea involved to the tune of £42,000.

More than £48,000 was raised overall – allowing the centre to get a second cuddle bed and 10 special mattresses, with thousands of pounds left over for use elsewhere.

“This will help other families to say a final goodbye,” Shelby explained.

“It was a hard time for us all, but I think the end of granda’s life would have been easier for us if we could have shared his last moments with him, using the cuddle bed.

“My family and friends, and even strangers, have said how much it would benefit them if they were in those circumstances too.”

‘Stunned’ by size of donation

Charity Friends of Roxburghe House funded the initial cuddle bed in use there.

And its treasurer Peter Clarke was “stunned” when he heard how much Apache was chipping in.

He said: “The Friends of Roxburghe House are so grateful to them for their generous support, and to Shelby for starting the fundraising.

“This will make a massive difference to the people cared for at Roxburghe House, to their families, and to the dedicated staff team.”

Shelby added: “It’s a fitting tribute to my granda and I am pleased Roxburghe House will be able to use the money to bring comfort to the people they care for, and their relatives.”