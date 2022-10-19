Aberdeen cuddle bed to help families hug their loved ones before they die

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Aberdeen cuddle bed to help families hug their loved ones before they die

By James Wyllie
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 8:29 am
Susan Greig (Apache), Richard Sykes, Peter Clark (Treasurer, Friends of Roxburghe House), staff nurse Angela Kemp, Shelby Elrick who launched the cuddle bed fundraiser, and David's wife Audrey Adams. Image: NHS Grampian
Susan Greig (Apache), Richard Sykes, Peter Clark (Treasurer, Friends of Roxburghe House), staff nurse Angela Kemp, Shelby Elrick, and David's wife Audrey Adams. Image: NHS Grampian

More north-east families will be able to cuddle up to their loved ones during their final days thanks to an amazing effort from one patient’s granddaughter.

Shelby Elrick’s grandfather, David Adams, was admitted to Roxburghe House last September and died two days later.

The NHS Grampian facility in Aberdeen offers specialist palliative care for people at the end of their lives.

Shelby had hoped to make use of a special extending bed to give relatives extra space to lie next to their loved ones.

But, as it was being used by another family at the time, she was unable to give her granda a proper hug “one last time”.

Next step made ‘perfect sense’

So childminder Shelby, 28, said it made “perfect sense” to set up a fundraiser to get Roxburghe House a second cuddle bed and help others in similar situations.

Family and friends all chipped in, including pal Richard Sykes, who then got his workplace Apache North Sea involved to the tune of £42,000.

Shelby raised money for a new cuddle bed at Roxburghe House as a tribute to granda David Adams.
Shelby’s granda David Adams. Image: Shelby Elrick

More than £48,000 was raised overall – allowing the centre to get a second cuddle bed and 10 special mattresses, with thousands of pounds left over for use elsewhere.

“This will help other families to say a final goodbye,” Shelby explained.

“It was a hard time for us all, but I think the end of granda’s life would have been easier for us if we could have shared his last moments with him, using the cuddle bed.

“My family and friends, and even strangers, have said how much it would benefit them if they were in those circumstances too.”

‘Stunned’ by size of donation

Charity Friends of Roxburghe House funded the initial cuddle bed in use there.

And its treasurer Peter Clarke was “stunned” when he heard how much Apache was chipping in.

Roxburghe House, Aberdeen, is getting a second cuddle bed.
Roxburghe House, Aberdeen, is getting a second cuddle bed. Image: Tom Harrison

He said: “The Friends of Roxburghe House are so grateful to them for their generous support, and to Shelby for starting the fundraising.

“This will make a massive difference to the people cared for at Roxburghe House, to their families, and to the dedicated staff team.”

Shelby added: “It’s a fitting tribute to my granda and I am pleased Roxburghe House will be able to use the money to bring comfort to the people they care for, and their relatives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The test can also pick up DNA markers for some other cancers (Alamy/PA)
More accurate test for cervical cancer ‘great news’, say campaigners
People experiencing mental health problems who fall victim to fraud are less likely than those without such conditions to get their money back, according to Which? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fraud victims with mental health problems ‘less likely to get money back’
Two in five women waiting for breast reconstruction during the pandemic faced a delay of two years or more, according to a poll (PA)
Breast cancer patients ‘waiting for years before reconstruction surgery’
Concern raised over ovarian cancer symptom awareness (PA)
Concerns over low awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms
People who put on just under a stone in weight in midlife are more likely to need a knew replacement, a new study has found (Alamy/PA)
Put on a stone and increase odds of knee op by a third –…
The researchers involved in the study recommend getting between seven and eight hours of sleep every night (Peter Byrne/PA)
Sleeping less than five hours linked to multiple diseases in later life – study
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
'Words and numbers almost fall out your head': Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Woman with menopause symptoms Picture shows; Woman with menopause symptoms . unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Headaches, hot flushes and fatigue: Inverness coach on the impact of menopause symptoms on…
The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales is rising again, new figures suggest (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales rising again
A damning report into the care provided to women and babies by the East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust will be published on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Baby deaths: Damning report into maternity failings to be published

Most Read

1
Granite gem: With five bedrooms, a home office, a bar and a large back garden, 62 Hammerfield Avenue ticks all the right boxes. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Charge your glasses for this £470,000 home complete with prosecco palace
2
CR0037565 Aberdeen Sheriff Court Pictured is Susan Stewart. ID BY KATHRYN WYLIE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............23/08/22
Woman who lied about rape weeps as she’s jailed for ‘extremely nasty’ act of…
3
North Guidry Street fire
Elgin flats ‘pretty well destroyed’ in early morning blaze
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dog attack Stewart Terrace, Aberdeen. Picture shows; Aden Robertson's dog attacked Robert Brechin.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
WATCH: Dog owner jailed for letting pet maul man in vicious attack that was…
6
The Port paper shop in Inverurie was broken into. Image: Google.
Thieves smash Inverurie shop window to steal cigarettes, alcohol and vapes before taking CCTV…
7
4 restaurants in the north-east with two or more AA Rosettes
8
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90) Picture shows; Aberdeen drug dealer James Townsley (DOB 21/8/90). The High Court in Edinburgh. Matthew Donnelly Date; 18/10/2022
Aberdeen dealer jailed after being caught with £120,000 of Class-A drugs
9
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Jacqueline Geddes-Smith Picture shows; Jacqueline Geddes-Smith. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
‘Words and numbers almost fall out your head’: Aberdeen woman shares struggles of coping…
10
lewis capaldi to return to aberdeen in 2023
Lewis Capaldi to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in 2023

More from Press and Journal

Scotland cricket captain Richie Berrington. Image: Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock (13471198m)
Cricket: Scotland punished by Ireland comeback at T20 World Cup
The road has been closed for emergency gas repairs. Image: Google Maps.
Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Ellie Johnson of the Sir E Scott School with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Charlie MacColl Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Young Highland singers conquer their nerves to add to their Mod trophy cabinet
The oil and gas industry is already adapting to be more sustainable (Photo: AzmanMD/Shutterstock)
Tim Eggar: Pitting net zero aims and energy security against each other is a…
31 July 2021. Seafield Park, Heathfield Road, Grantown on Spey, PH26 3HY. This is from the Highland League Football Match between Strathspey Thistle and Wick Academy. Picture Content: - Wick Manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson rallies Wick for crucial Scottish Cup clash
Finlay Morrison of Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach kilt pin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Teenager dedicates Mod win to granny celebrating her 80th birthday in Harris
An Comunn Gaidhealach pendant winner Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal…
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13469452ca) Liam Scales (4) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 16-10-2022 - 16 Oct 2022
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales would love another memorable Hampden experience
From left: Keira Gunn (High Life Highland young leader), Rab Wyatt (coach), John Mcfaulds (coach), Alyn Gunn (head of coaching, Thurso Football academy), Simon Donnelly (ex-Celtic player), Charlie Miller (ex-Rangers player), and Richie Campbell (Thurso Football Academy club development officer).
Ex-Celtic and Rangers stars Simon Donnelly and Charlie Miller coach eager youngsters on Thurso…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented