Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak

Motorists are being warned a busy Elgin road has been closed for emergency repairs following a gas leak.
Maisondieu Road has been closed westbound while SGN carries out repairs on a gas leak.
The road was closed from the Pansport roundabout to the Laichmoray roundabout from 7am for the company to work on the issue.
A diversion is in place via South College Street, Alexandra Road, Northfield Terrace, Hay Street to Station Road.
Moray Council has apologised for the “inconvenience and short notice”.