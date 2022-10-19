Elgin road closed for emergency repairs on gas leak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motorists are being warned a busy Elgin road has been closed for emergency repairs following a gas leak.

Maisondieu Road has been closed westbound while SGN carries out repairs on a gas leak.

The road was closed from the Pansport roundabout to the Laichmoray roundabout from 7am for the company to work on the issue.

A diversion is in place via South College Street, Alexandra Road, Northfield Terrace, Hay Street to Station Road.

Moray Council has apologised for the “inconvenience and short notice”.

📢 Emergency road closure – Maisondieu Road, Elgin (west bound) 📢⛔️ Due to SGN working on a gas leak📅 From Wednesday… Posted by Moray Council on Tuesday, 18 October 2022